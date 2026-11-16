The NBA says load management doesn't work and they're right

“Results from these analyses do not suggest that missing games for rest or load management—or having longer breaks between game participation—reduces future in-season injury risk.”

This was the conclusion of the 57-page Player Participation and Injury Analytic Report commissioned by the NBA and published by IQVIA, a North Carolina-based health data and analytics company.

The original report was not initially released to the public — an abbreviated version has since been published by the academic journal Sports Medicine — but rather was sent to all teams in early January 2024. The original document, which was sourced to FanSided, was chock-full of graphs and charts aimed at delivering a single message: Load management as practiced in the NBA does not work, so stop sitting athletes.

At the time, the report was the latest in a set of initiatives, including rule changes and battles in the court of public opinion, directed by the NBA league office to curtail the resting of otherwise healthy athletes, particularly those with name recognition, for the purpose of trying to keep them healthy. “[U]sing 10 seasons of NBA league-wide data, there was no association found between missing games for rest or load management and lower injury risk among starter-level and star players,” reads the report. (Notably, the report also concluded that, “it cannot be ruled out that there may be beneficial effects of missing games for rest or load management on risk mitigation in certain subsets of players that could not be investigated in this report and for non-injury-related reasons, such as improved performance.”)

I have compiled injury data from the 2019-2026 seasons using the NBA’s published injury reports and drew a similar conclusion as the NBA’s commissioned report: There is seemingly no relationship between resting and injury occurrence.

The graphs below break down time-loss injuries — or injuries that actually resulted in an athlete missing at least one game — games missed due to injury, and games missed due to rest and injury management. Games missed due to rest and injury management have risen from 5.9 per 100 team games in 2019-20 to 33.2 in 2025-26, while time-loss injuries and games missed per 1,000 athlete-exposures have stayed relatively static.

NBA players are missing more games but not because of more injuries

Lucas Seehafer

Lucas Seehafer

Lucas Seehafer

(Some added context: Standardizing injuries and games missed per 1,000 athlete-exposures is standard in sports injury epidemiology research and allows for more accurate comparisons between groups. An athlete-exposure is typically defined as a single athlete appearing in a single game for any amount of time.)

At its most basic level, the graphs support IQVIA’s findings: injuries of consequence and games missed have stayed stable, while rest and injury management have become much more common. The relationship is minimal. But that conclusion, while true, lacks important nuance.

And yet, even with all of these advancements and increased focus among NBA teams to hire medical and performance directors with PhDs, injuries and games missed due to injury remain frustratingly high, even while games missed due to rest and injury management rise. (Though, contrary to the popular narrative as of this writing, injuries are not particularly egregious this season. At least, not yet. On a rate basis, injuries and games missed are both projected to be among the lowest registered since the NBA started publicly releasing its injury reports in 2018. See the graphs above.)

The NBA’s report is technically correct. Load management, defined narrowly as sitting out games, is not related to reduced injury occurrence and risk in isolation. The methods employed were fine, the analyses appropriate and the conclusions consistent with the questions asked.

However, the primary issue with the study lies with the questions asked. The NBA wanted to know simply whether sitting out games was correlated with injury at the population level (think: the entire NBA player base). As such, the methods and analyses were constructed to answer that simple question. And the simple answer was and remains no.

But the same could likely be said about most individual or category of variables. Increased emphasis on weightlifting, fewer regular-season games, less travel, or fewer back-to-backs; assessing any of these variables, or the myriad others not listed, in isolation would likely produce similar results. (Also, it needs to be said that correlation doesn’t equal causation. In fact, correlation isn’t supposed to even imply causation. That’s the greatest weakness of studies that assess relationships; they can’t be, by definition, conclusive. They can only suggest avenues for deeper exploration. The present study is no exception.)

Some have argued — and I summarize the argument here — that teams should focus on how variables relate to and influence each other, rather than relying on the individual variables, to predict injury risk and occurrence. My research team and I have taken this approach to model ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury prediction in MLB pitchers, and while our official results are still pending, early returns suggest that doing so is only marginally better than looking at the individual variables.

The NBA’s ongoing battle with injuries is a microcosm of an uncomfortable industry-wide truth: Our science is often lackluster and built upon an unsteady foundation. Unless our fundamental understanding of the influences of biological and systemic processes on injury occurrence improves, it’s unlikely injury rates across the NBA will improve significantly and consistently. The answer to why injuries continue to be a significant problem in the NBA is unsatisfying if unsurprising: We don’t really know. Anyone suggesting otherwise is either grasping at unsubstantiated straws or making educated guesses.