These Pacers players just played their final game in an Indiana uniform

The Oklahoma City Thunder are your 2025 NBA champions, marking their first title in franchise history! Consequently, the Indiana Pacers had their chance to claim the elusive maiden Larry O'Brien Trophy denied, so it's back to the drawing board for them.

Indiana's magical (some may say devil magic) playoff run came to a screeching halt at the hands of the Thunder. Almost all of the Pacers' postseason wins bordered on insanity, with the next somehow getting crazier than the last. It was truly a heroic effort from a squad no one thought would even sniff the Finals, but here we are.

While the Pacers fell short of their ultimate goal, there is much to build on. This team has plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what lies ahead, even after star point guard Tyrese Haliburton's devastating Achilles injury in Game 7. They've earned the benefit of the doubt and have the depth to remain a threat in the Eastern Conference. Especially with all the turmoil surrounding the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

But these so-called "championship windows" slam shut much quicker than we expect, as the Pacers may have just unfortunately experienced firsthand. The future is never guaranteed. Indiana mustn't get complacent, and ownership knows it, hence their willingness to dip into the luxury tax for the first time since 2005. With that in mind, we've almost certainly seen the last of the players mentioned below in a Pacers uniform.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

3 Pacers players who won't return to Indiana after incredible NBA Finals run falls short

James Johnson

Johnson will be 39 this coming February, so this one may not be entirely up to the Pacers. After 16 years in the Association, retirement is a very real possibility. Explicitly for someone who's logged just 263 total minutes (regular season and playoffs) since initially joining Indiana in 2022.

Despite barely playing for them, Johnson has signed seven contracts with the Pacers. It speaks to how much the front office values his experience and leadership. The locker room also loves and respects him, including Indy's franchise floor general (Haliburton).

There’s a reason James Johnson is always waiting by for Tyrese Haliburton to walk off the court…



🐺🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/01oEd9HGbg — NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2025

Considering how expensive it's getting for the Pacers to maintain their current core, tough, cost-cutting decisions will be made. Unfortunately, that could mean the end of the road for Indiana's self-proclaimed "leader of the pack." This comes with the territory of committing to jostling for the crown.

Losing a glue guy like Johnson may not always be felt in the box score. But his presence as the old soul among a young group can't be overlooked. Nonetheless, the Pacers have other veterans who can raise their voices à la All-Star Pascal Siakam and spark plug T.J. McConnell.

Tony Bradley

Bradley returned to the NBA this season after spending all of 2023-24 in the G League and carved out a role for himself in Indiana. Alas, the Pacers' financial situation and frontcourt logjam make declining his $2.94 million club option for 2025-26 a relatively easy choice.

As alluded to with Johnson, the Pacers aren't really in a position to hand out money to plucky reserves. Indiana has a plethora of bigs at its disposal, rendering Bradley expendable. The former North Carolina standout is a large human (6-foot-10, 250 pounds with a 7-foot-5 wingspan) who can help someone, just not Indiana.

Of course, it all starts with Siakam and Myles Turner down low for the Pacers. Thomas Bryant's floor-stretching gives them a Turner-adjacent stretch five off the bench, albeit to a lesser extent. 2023 No. 8 overall pick Jarace Walker has yet to be unleashed, though the organization holds him in high regard, given his draft pedigree.

Fellow Pacers backup big Isaiah Jackson is slated to hit the open market while continuing his recovery from a torn right Achilles tendon. Keeping him on a discounted "prove it" pact seems like a more realistic outcome and better use of resources than Bradley. He's a hyper-efficient per-100-possessions monster.

Obi Toppin

If the Pacers wanted to retain Toppin, who's signed through 2028, they could. Frankly, they'd be justified in doing so; he proved himself as a key piece of their fairy tale journey to the Finals. However, trading the 27-year-old now is a forward-thinking move, simultaneously presenting a chance to strike while the iron is hot.

Coming off a solid campaign in which he showcased the ability to make a positive impact in a contender's rotation, Toppin's a potential sell-high opportunity. No one knew what to expect after the Knicks essentially salary-dumped him to Indy for a pair of second-round selections two summers ago. Now, he's an intriguing bargaining chip on a team-friendly deal, particularly with the league's continuously rising salary cap.

Without Toppin, the Pacers don't steal Game 1 against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. He made both of his three-point attempts in the fourth quarter and led the way with a team-high +17 plus/minus in the final frame. The high-flying big man's efforts quickly (and briefly) shrunk the biggest Finals odds discrepancy since 2017, when the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers met.

Toppin has already been mentioned as someone who might be on the way out of Indy to make way for re-signing Turner. The Pacers have already taken steps toward clearing room for what is projected to be a lucrative extension for the latter. They sent the 2025 No. 23 overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for their own 2026 first-rounder, which saved roughly $3 million. Given what we've seen thus far, there's ostensibly a sense of urgency to resolve this matter, which spells trouble for the former.

Turner's looming payday isn't the only factor in Toppin's future with the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith aren't far behind in terms of needing new contracts. The same goes for Walker, assuming he pans out and develops into a mainstay for Indy. As a result, Toppin is the odd man out.