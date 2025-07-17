Ticket prices for WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025: Cheapest and most expensive ways to attend

WNBA fans will soon descend on Gainbridge Fieldhouse — home of the Indiana Fever — and the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis this weekend for the All-Star Weekend festivities.

On Friday, the WNBA 3-Point Contest, WNBA Skills Challenge, and WNBA Live fan festival will take place.

Saturday night is the main event on ESPN and ABC, with Fever star Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx and MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier serving as captains for the All-Star Game. The two have already drafted their teams from the pool of starters and reserves.

THE STAGE IS SET 🌟



Team Clark and Team Collier have locked in their final rosters for the 2025 @ATT WNBA All-Star Game!



Watch them take the court in Indianapolis July 19 at 8:30pm/ET on ABC. pic.twitter.com/sfFEELUyGb — WNBA (@WNBA) July 9, 2025

The All-Star Game will feature a 20-second shot clock (down from 24) and an AT&T 4-Point Shot, among other rule changes.

Clark is nursing her fourth injury in three months. She aggravated a groin injury on Tuesday and missed Wednesday’s game. She announced Friday that she won't partake in Friday or Saturday's events.

a message from Caitlin Clark ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zRGZEpqF5R — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 17, 2025

The reigning Rookie of the Year was to take part in the 3-point contest alongside last year’s Skills Challenge champion Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, and three-point event record-holder Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty.

Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics and Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks will join Clark, Ionescu, and Gray in the 3-point contest.

Gray is joined in the WNBA Skills Challenge field by Natasha Cloud of the New York Liberty, Skylar Diggins and Erica Wheeler of the Seattle Storm, and Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx.

In the draft, Clark selected Fever teammate Aliyah Boston with the first overall pick. Collier chose Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty with the second pick.

Clark and Collier were named as team captains by being the two starters with the most fan votes. Clark finished with a record 1,293,526 fan votes, and Collier received 1,176,020.

Fans who want last-minute tickets won’t have to dish out too much.

On Friday, fans can attend the upper level for as little as $12. Closser to courtside? Around $540 on Ticketmaster.

And for Saturday, the lowest cost ticket in the upper level will set you back $112 on Ticketmaster. There are no available seats directly courtside, but one near the court goes for about $1,200.