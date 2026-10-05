Who is left out of the Spurs starting backcourt and more NBA preseason lineup battles

Do you know the old saying: "It's not how you start. It's how you finish?" That's very true, but a lot of people don't really accept it.

As a high school basketball coach, I often have to deal with kids being upset with coming off the bench, even though they could be closing games for us on any given night. There's just something about being in the starting lineup and hearing your name called right before tip-off that serves as a badge of honor for basketball players.

This is true for both young adults and professional athletes. The first five guys who you begin with the game matters. Whether you think those are your five best guys, or just the ones who can get you going. It's a storyline.

And while for some teams (like the New York Knicks), the starting five is a no-brainer. For others, it requires further examination. So, here are some starting lineup questions to keep an eye on as the preseason rolls around.

Utah Jazz: Shooting guard

Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To me, Keyonte George, Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, and Ace Bailey are all locks to crack the opening day five. The final member of this group should be the Darryn Peterson, the second overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. However, I don't think it's that simple.

First, Peterson is a rookie and the Utah Jazz are actually trying to win this year. So, there is no expectation that he is in the starting lineup right out of the gate. This group could also use a boost on the defensive side of the ball, so the more sensible (no, this is not a Brice Sensabaugh pun) option for that fifth spot could be Josh Green, Josh Okogie, or Jusuf Nurkic/Jaxson Hayes (if they want to go with a jumbo lineup).

Is Peterson ready to do the ancillary things that help fill the gaps for the team's current Big Three (George, Jackson, and Markkanen)? Or do they need someone else to serve as a placeholder until he's ready to don this mantle?

Los Angeles Lakers: Power forward

Los Angeles Lakers player Jake LaRavia | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, we have four guarantees: Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, and Quentin Grimes. To complete this group, the Los Angeles Lakers need a player with forward size, who can defend, and is also not a slouch on offense.

The problem is that there is no clear answer to this question on the roster. You have guys who can defend (Zaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle). You have guys who can help on offense (Jake LaRavia and Sandro Mamukelashvili). But no one who can effectively do both.

What is head coach JJ Redick willing to sacrifice? Something tells me the answer won't reveal itself until the end of the preseason.

Portland Trail Blazers: Shooting guard

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Portland Trail Blazers have Ja Morant and Damian Lillard. That sounds like a cheat code, right? Well, not when you consider that one of them is 36 and coming off a torn Achilles (Lillard), and the other hasn't been himself since 2023.

Their gravitas suggests that both of them should start alongside Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, and Donovan Clingan. But gravitas doesn't win you basketball games. One of these guys should be coming off the bench so that Jrue Holiday can amplify the starting group with his defense, passing, and shooting. But is one of them willing to fall on their own sword?

San Antonio Spurs: Point guard

Spurs guards Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sometimes, having too much talent isn't always a good thing. The San Antonio Spurs have managed to collect three starting caliber backcourt players. Unfortunately, there are only two backcourt spots in the starting lineup.

The easy solution would be to keep on keeping on with last year's configuration: have De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle start while Dylan Harper is the first guy off the bench. The issue is that Harper may have the highest ceiling of all of them, and he may not be cool with continuing to sacrifice for the greater good.

Between Harper and Fox, the youngster was the better player in last year's NBA Finals. But Fox is the two-time All-Star, and the team's highest paid player in 2026-27. Will he willingly accept a demotion, even if it's the right thing to do?