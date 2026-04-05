5 Illinois players who won’t be back in 2026-27

Illinois' March Madness magic ran out in the Final Four, as the Illini fell to UConn, 71-62, in their semifinal match. Illinois dominated the glass, but shot an abysmal 23 percent from 3-point range. UConn's swarming defense and pro-caliber offensive execution won the day.

The Illini and their Balkan Bloc should continue strong into next season, with David Mirković due for a sophomore explosion and other key contributors, such as Andrej Stojaković and Jake Davis, expected to return. The future has arrived at the doorstep of these five Illinois players, however.

C Tomislav Ivisic

Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Tomislav Ivisic has another year of eligibility, but he's 22 years old with legitimate NBA aspirations. He has a difficult decision ahead. He's a second-round pick at best, so there could be more than enough financial incentive to return — especially if Mirkovic, his former teammate in Montenegro, also sticks around. That said, Ivisic's professional appeal dampens the longer he stays in school, assuming his production does not jump wildly as a senior. Youth is valuable currency in the draft and Ivisic is already tipping on the wrong end of the scale.

He ought to test the waters. Ivisic feels like a potential standout in Combine scrimmages and workout settings. There aren't too many 7-foot-1, 255-pound centers who shoot such a clean jumper. He also has a toughness and passing IQ NBA scouts are bound to appreciate. The Illini can't count on his return.

C Zvonimir Ivisic

Zvonimir Ivisic, Illinois Fighting Illini | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Tomislav declares for the NBA, you'd expect his twin to follow suit. Zvonimir — affectionately known as 'Big Z' — is less established, having come off the bench this season behind his brother. That said, he's arguably a better prospect. Zvonimir is a monster shot-blocker and rebounder, with elite finishing numbers at the rim and enough shooting touch to project inside-out scoring at the next level.

Zvonimir probably has the most to gain for another year in college. If Tomislav leaves and Zvonimir stays, stepping into the starting lineup by default, he has a chance to fly up boards and even sneak into the first round conversation, especially in a weaker 2027 class. That said, nothing is guaranteed from a return to school, especially at Ivisic's age and with his limited body of work. He might benefit from from the intrigue and mystique around his profile right now.

F Ben Humrichous

Ben Humrichous, Illinois Fighting Illini | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Ben Humrichous graduates after two seasons at Illinois, part of a six-year collegiate career that began at NAIA Huntington University. He has the feel of a classic undrafted free agent who sticks on a two-way contract and eventually becomes a contributor at the next level.

He will need to overcome concerns about his age (23) and one-dimensionality, but he's a 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward who can shoot the leather off the ball. He also keeps mistakes to an absolute minimum (4.5 TO%). Humrichous knows his role and thrives within it. He's going to move off-ball, drill spot-up 3s, and make the right plays in the flow of an offense. The defense and lack of interior scoring could keep him off the floor in serious minutes in the NBA, but he'll get a fair shake in Summer League and potentially beyond.

G Kylan Boswell

Kylan Boswell, Illinois | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Kylan Boswell is an undersized guard who made 30.7 percent of his 3s on limited volume as a senior. That is not the best cocktail for NBA interest. On the other hand, he's built like a tank. He guards. And better yet, Boswell is extremely smart, offering the sort of patient hand NBA teams need to facilitate offense off their bench.

Boswell's free throw shooting (78.7 percent for his career) is a positive shooting indicator long term. He was also among the most efficient pick-and-roll creators in college hoops this season, an essential contributor — and leader — for this Illini team. He's a bowling ball finisher at the rim, where he finishes 62.5 percent of the time. He has the profile of a second-round pick or a coveted UDFA.

G Keaton Wagler

Keaton Wagler, Illinois Fighting Illini | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Keaton Wagler delivered 20 points and eight rebounds in Illinois' season-ending loss on Saturday evening. He was the only dependable creator for the Illini against a stout UConn defense. Wagler has put together an incredible freshman season, going from an unheralded recruit to a potential top-five pick. There are valid concerns about Wagler's limited athleticism and poor rim finishing, but 6-foot-6 guards with nuclear shooting ability and advanced playmaking feel tend to stick in the NBA.

Wagler is made of the right stuff. He competes hard and embraces physicality, despite a thin frame. He didn't finish well inside, but he used his craft to draw a lot of fouls, unafraid to take a few bumps when driving the lane. The shot-making on the perimeter is prepostrous. He's useful on- or off-ball, rendering quick decisions and making a conscious effort to uplift teammates, especially when his shots aren't falling. Wagler finds ways to contribute. He is one-and-done, no questions asked.