15 NFL stars making less money than Arch Manning in 2025

Arch-mania is alive and well in college football as the 2025 season approaches. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning enters the season as one of the most highly-touted stars in recent memory, and he's getting paid like one.

The sophomore will be the highest-paid player in college football this season, making more than $2 million more than the next player.

Not only will the 21-year-old make the most in college football, but he's making more than many NFL players will in 2025. Here are just a few of the pros who will be making less than Arch Manning in 2025, according to the cap hits from their current contracts.

Why is Arch Manning getting paid so much?

Arch Manning comes from football royalty as the grandson of New Orleans Saints legend Arch Manning and nephew of Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks, Peyton and Eli. He was a heavily sough after high-school recruit, with many recruiting services ranking him as the top player in his class.

The sophomore is also expected to have a meteoric rise as his college career continues, possibly becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after taking command of a Texas team that is expected to compete for a College Football Playoff spot for the third straight season.

Plus, his performances in limited playing time last season did nothing to deter those high expectations.

Being the quarterback and the face of a nationally prominent program comes with certain publicity and a celebrity factor. Now that athletes can earn money, it makes sense for the sport's most popular player to lead the way. And if he becomes the top draft pick, the investment will be worth it for everyone involved.

Los Angeles Chargers CB Donte Jackson and RB Najee Harris

Jackson has finished in the top five in the NFL in interceptions twice in his career, including last season in Pittsburgh. A back injury derailed his season, and he wasn't as effective down the stretch as a result. Still, he can be among the league's top defenders when healthy, making his one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Chargers a potential bargain.

Harris has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in all four of his NFL seasons but only landed a $5.25 million deal for one year. Despite his success in Pittsburgh, the Steelers didn't seem to make him a priority, and fans have been wary of his numbers being a misrepresentation of his game. Now he gets a chance to prove himself in LA while playing in Jim Harbaugh's run-based offense that could absolutely bring out the best in the young running back as he tries to enhance his image.

New Orleans Saints WRs Brandin Cooks and Chris Olave and S Tyrann Mathieu

Cooks is one of the most accomplished players in the Saints' locker room, and Olave has become their top receiving threat when healthy. Cooks is entering the latter stages of his career in his second stint in New Orleans, while Olave is still playing on his rookie deal and needs to prove he can stay healthy and be consistently available as the team rebuilds. If he can do that, he'll become one of the top players in the league.

They will both make less than Arch Manning this season, as will the 12-year veteran Mathieu. Mathieu, known as "the Honey Badger" since his days at LSU, is now an older NFL player, and many may wonder what he has left in the tank, particularly given the injuries he had earlier in his career. He and Olave will make a little over $6 million while Cooks is on the books for about $3.15 million in 2025.

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and WR Jameson Williams

Two of the breakout stars for the Lions are still on their rookie deals, so it's no surprise to see them on this list. Gibbs has become an invaluable member of Detroit's running game, with over 3,100 yards from scrimmage in his first two years in the league (1,929 coming in 2024).

Some have questioned Williams' off-the-field behavior, but the Lions have quelled that and voiced confidence in the receiver time and time again. He's one of the fastest players in the league, surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time last season, and has been making some impressive plays during the offseason.

Both have to share the spotlight at their positions with Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery, two outstanding players in their own right. Still, Gibbs and Williams should both receive contract extensions soon. In the meantime, Williams is scheduled to make around $5.48 million, and Gibbs will make just under $4.9 million.

Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson

Robinson is another emerging star still playing on his rookie contract. He came into the league with high expectations in 2023, and while he had a good year, it wasn't nearly what fans were expecting of him. He turned the page in 2024, breaking out with 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns, creating a formidable running game alongside Tyler Allgeier and taking some pressure off WR Drake London.

Even after making his first Pro Bowl, the former Longhorn star will make just shy of $6 million, more than half a million less than the face of his alma mater's program in 2025. Robinson will have to wait for his next contract to get the pay raise he deserves. If he continues to build on last season and develops into an elite NFL running back, the value of his next contract could skyrocket and force the Falcons to act sooner, even as teams weigh the pros and cons of paying for premium running backs.

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas Jr. had a spectacular rookie season with 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns on 87 catches after being selected 23rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he is still on his rookie deal. As he continues to develop and grow as an NFL player, he'll command more money, particularly if Jacksonville is able to build something and needs him to stick around for its future.

Jacksonville will pay him about $3.3 million with steady increases each season he plays on his current deal (just under $4 million in 2026 and just over 4.6 million in the final year of the deal in 2027). All first-round picks have fifth-year team options in their contracts, meaning the team can choose to extend the rookie contract for another year. If he continues to play like he did during his rookie season, the decision to pick up Thomas Jr's fifth-year option and extend him beyond his rookie deal will become an easy one.

Baltimore Ravens WRs DeAndre Hopkins and Rashod Bateman and CB Jaire Alexander

Hopkins is an accomplished veteran receiver with nearly 13,000 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns over his 11-year career. He's top-two in receptions and receiving yards among active players and eighth in touchdown catches. However, he's now on the back end of his career and has not been the same player as he was early in his career. Baltimore has been looking for a top target and will pay him $2 million this season. That's the lowest since he was on his rookie deal with the Houston Texans.

Bateman is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will make just over $5.1 million before his contract extension kicks in in 2026. The former first-round pick struggled during his first three pro seasons but became a threat with nine touchdowns in 2024, finally displaying some of the traits that made him an intriguing prospect. Alexander joins the team on a $4 million deal after being released by Green Bay.

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson has been a bright spot for a struggling Jets offense. Through his first three years in the league, he's improved each season, catching 279 passes overall and going over 1,000 yards each season. And he's done that while playing with seven different quarterbacks that included the ghost of Aaron Rodgers and others who frankly couldn't cut it as starters in the NFL.

Despite his clear value to the team, he hasn't signed a contract extension yet, and being the Jets, he might be hesitant to sign away a chunk of his career to stay with the franchise. As such, he's still on his rookie deal and will be making about $6.5 million this year, which is less than Manning by a slim margin. The team did pick up his fifth-year option, meaning he's on his current deal until 2027 and will have the chance to hit free agency if no extension is brokered.

Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison

When your team has a guy like Justin Jefferson, it can become complicated to pay other players what they're worth, particularly at the same position. That's what makes Addison so valuable for the Vikings. While he has yet to reach 1,000 yards in either season, he's emerged as a legitimate No.2 receiver with 19 touchdown catches in his short career and is still a cheap option as long as he remains on his rookie contract.

The Vikings' No. 2 receiver has two years remaining on that deal and seems like a building block for the Vikings offense, which may still be searching for a quarterback depending on how 2024 first-round pick JJ McCarthy fares this season. Addison will likely get an extension before that deal expires, but Minnesota will pay him around $3.75 million this season. That's excellent team value for what he brings to the table.

Washington Commanders TE Zach Ertz

Ertz has been an elite tight end for most of his career and has a Super Bowl title on his resume. Yet, he'll still make less than Arch Manning in 2025. The veteran tight end experienced a bit of a resurgence last year, putting up 654 yards and catching seven touchdown passes as Washington surprised the league with a run to the NFC Championship Game.

Despite the success, at 34, Ertz's career may be near its last legs. He still brings value in the locker room and is obviously productive enough on the field, but his injury history and the toll that the game takes on players' bodies will come into play when he's signing deals and making decisions for the rest of his career.

He'll make $6.25 million this year as Washington tries to prove last season was no fluke, then he becomes a free agent. The value he sees in his next contract depends on whether he can have another productive year in 2025.