College Football Playoff bracket 2025: Full seeding, matchups and path to the title

It took a whole lot of controversy and even a bowl boycott by Notre Dame, but the 2025 College Football Playoff field is officially set. All 12 teams are seeded and know who and where they’re going to play in the second edition of the expanded College Football Playoff. Indiana is the No. 1 overall seed after finishing the year with an undefeated record and beating Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

Ohio State is the No. 2 seed in the field despite the loss. The rest of the field includes five total SEC teams, three Big Ten teams, two Group of 5 teams — thanks Duke for beating Virginia in the ACC title game — and Miami as the lone ACC representative. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s field.

Everything to know for the College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff bracket

College Football Playoff seeding

Indiana Hoosiers (13-0, Big Ten champion) Ohio State (12-1, at-large) Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, SEC champion) Texas Tech (12-1, Big 12 champion) Oregon Ducks (11-1, at-large) Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, at-large) Texas A&M Aggies (11-1, at-large) Oklahoma Sooners (10-2, at-large) Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3, at-large) Miami Hurricanes (10-2, at-large) Tulane Green Wave (11-2, American champion) James Madison Dukes (12-1, Sun Belt champion)

The first four seeds in the CFP receive a first round bye.

The CFP seeds were officially locked in as the selection committee had their work cut out for them, trying to decide who should get in. Though their criteria can feel a bit vague at times, they do have four specific areas they look at when deciding who should get in:

Strength of schedule

Head-to-head competition

Comparative outcomes of common opponents

Other relevant factors such as unavailability of key players and coaches that may have affected a team’s performance during the season or likely will affect its postseason

College Football Playoff schedule

First round

Date Matchup Time Channel Friday, Dec. 19 No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma 8 p.m. ET ABC/ESPN Saturday, Dec. 20 No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M 12 p.m. ET ABC/ESPN Saturday, Dec. 20 No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss 3:30 p.m. ET TNT/TruTV/HBO Max Saturday, Dec. 20 No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon 7:30 p.m. ET TNT/TruTV/HBO Max

Quarterfinals

Date Matchup Time Channel Wednesday, Dec. 31 Texas A&M/Miami vs. No. 2 Ohio State 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN Thursday, Jan. 1 Oregon/James Madison winner vs. No. 4 Texas Tech

12 p.m. ET ESPN Thursday, Jan. 1 Oklahoma/Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana 4 p.m. ET ESPN Thursday, Jan. 1 Tulane/Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia 8 p.m. ET ESPN

Semifinals and Championship Game

Date Matchup Time Channel Thursday, Jan. 8 Semifinals TBD 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN Friday, Jan. 9 Semifinals TBD 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN Monday, Jan. 19 Title game TBD 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN

College Football playoff matchups

No. 12 James Madison Dukes at No. 5 Oregon Ducks

Dante Moore and the Ducks are ready for redemption. Last year Oregon was whooped by eventual champion Ohio State in the quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl after Oregon was awarded the No. 1 overall seed. On paper, they should have no problems with James Madison, but the Dukes are a sneaky team that could pull off the improbable upset.

Oregon might be a 21.5-point favorite, but Alonza Barnett IV and the Dukes have been on a heater, not losing since the second game of the season to Louisville. This could end up being a better game than people think and it has less to do with Oregon and more to do with JMU being better than they’re getting credit for.

No. 11 Tulane Green Wave at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

No Lane Kiffin, no problem right? That’s what newly hired coach Pete Golding is hoping as the Rebels prepare for their first CFP game. They still have Kewan Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss, meaning this explosive offense should be just as efficient the first time around like it was when the two met earlier this year. They’ll absolutely have their eyes on another blowout win.

That said, this is a different Tulane team than the Rebels saw at the beginning of the season. The Green Wave were the last team standing in the American Conference and now they get to prove how much they’ve improved throughout the year. They’re an explosive offense that could surprise Ole Miss.

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

Alabama is looking for revenge, while Oklahoma is set to prove it’s ready to be a power in its second year in the SEC. Ty Simpson and Alabama’s one dimensional offense came up short to Oklahoma earlier this year, 23-21, and it put the Crimson Tide in hot water with their CFP bid. Fortunately for them, the selection committee didn’t punish them for a third loss against Georgia. Kalen DeBoer needs a CFP win badly. If he loses, the hot seat will be ignited once again in Tuscaloosa.

Oklahoma is looking to put an end to any drama around Alabama in the first round of the CFP. John Mateer, in one year, has saved Brent Venables’ job and now has the Sooners back in the CFP for the first time since Jalen Hurts was the quarterback. They could very well beat Bama for a second time and if they do, it would shut any chatter about whether Mateer was ready for the SEC or not.

No. 10 Miami Hurricanes at No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies

Carson Beck needs redemption more than any single player in this College Football Playoff field. He returned to college with one goal in mind: Win a national championship. Against all odds, the CFP selection committee put the Hurricanes in and now the real work begins. Beck has faced a lot of scrutiny for his inconsistent play and costing his team games. It won’t be easy against Texas A&M, but anything less than a win and it just might be Beck’s final career football game.

As for Marcel Reed and the Aggies, well they’ve had quite a bit of time off thanks to being stunned by Texas in the final game of the season. The 10-point loss not only booted the Aggies out of the SEC title game, but brought a bad spotlight on Reed and this offense. It was his worst game and the best thing for him is getting back home and proving why he was once a Heisman finalist.

Where are the 2025 CFP games played?

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon

Eugene, Oregon

Outdoor stadium

Crowd lean: Oregon Ducks

Weather risk: Cold / Rain

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss

Oxford, Mississippi

Outdoor stadium

Crowd lean: Ole Miss

Weather risk: Cold / Rain

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma

Outdoor stadium

Crowd lean: Oklahoma Sooners

Weather risk: Possible wind or rain

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M

College Station, Texas

Outdoor stadium

Crowd lean: Texas A&M

Weather risk: Possible wind or rain

Fan anxiety meter: How each playoff fanbase should feel right now

Indiana Hoosiers

Confidence score: 9

Nightmare matchup : Texas Tech Red Raiders

: Texas Tech Red Raiders Dream matchup : Alabama Crimson Tide

: Alabama Crimson Tide Quick emotional read: Playing with house money

Ohio State Buckeyes

Confidence score: 8

Nightmare matchup : Georgia Bulldogs

: Georgia Bulldogs Dream matchup : Miami Hurricanes

: Miami Hurricanes Quick emotional read: Pissed off determination

Georgia Bulldogs

Confidence score: 7

Nightmare matchup : Ole Miss

: Ole Miss Dream matchup : Ohio State

: Ohio State Quick emotional read: Title-or-bust pressure

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Confidence score: 8

Nightmare matchup : Indiana Hoosiers

: Indiana Hoosiers Dream matchup : Oregon Ducks

: Oregon Ducks Quick emotional read: Underdog with nothing to lose

Oregon Ducks

Confidence score: 6

Nightmare matchup : Texas Tech Red Raiders

: Texas Tech Red Raiders Dream matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide Quick emotional read: Title-or-bust pressure

Ole Miss Rebels

Confidence score: 6

Nightmare matchup : Georgia Bulldogs

: Georgia Bulldogs Dream matchup : Texas A&M Aggies

: Texas A&M Aggies Quick emotional read: Playing with house money

Texas A&M Aggies

Confidence score: 5

Nightmare matchup : Georgia Bulldogs

: Georgia Bulldogs Dream matchup : Ole Miss Rebels

: Ole Miss Rebels Quick emotional read: Motivated

Oklahoma Sooners

Confidence score: 6

Nightmare matchup : Texas Tech Red Raiders

: Texas Tech Red Raiders Dream matchup : Oregon Ducks

: Oregon Ducks Quick emotional read: Underdog with a point to prove

Alabama Crimson Tide

Confidence score: 5

Nightmare matchup : Texas Tech Red Raiders

: Texas Tech Red Raiders Dream matchup : Oregon Ducks

: Oregon Ducks Quick emotional read: Pressure for a deep run

Miami Hurricanes

Confidence score: 4

Nightmare matchup : Georgia Bulldogs

: Georgia Bulldogs Dream matchup : Ole Miss Rebels

: Ole Miss Rebels Quick emotional read: Just happy to be here

Tulane Green Wave

Confidence score: 2

Nightmare matchup : Georgia Bulldogs

: Georgia Bulldogs Dream matchup: Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Quick emotional read: Underdog with nothing to lose

James Madison Dukes

Confidence score: 3

Nightmare matchup : Texas Tech Red Raiders

: Texas Tech Red Raiders Dream matchup : Alabama Crimson Tide

: Alabama Crimson Tide Quick emotional read: Underdog with upset potential