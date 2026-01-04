Re-seeding the College Football Playoff semifinals: Miami crashes the party

The College Football Playoff is playing out just like everyone predicted, right? Three of the four teams that received first-round byes, including the defending national champion, were eliminated and a double-digit seed is one win away from the title game.

Indiana, Oregon, Ole Miss and Miami will all vie for an opportunity to claim their respective program's first-ever CFP title. In fact, only the Hurricanes have won a national championship game before (last in 2001). The Rebels claim 1962 as their last title during the poll era.

Both semifinal matchups will offer incredible football and could each be instant classics. But with the bracket essentially busted, do the numbers next to each team's name accurately represent their standing with respect to one another?

Re-seeding the College Football Playoff semifinalists

4. Ole Miss (13-1, six-seed)

The Rebels technically are seeded higher than the opposing Hurricanes but let's evaluate their path to the semifinal. Ole Miss steamrolled the 11-seed Tulane 41-10 at home in Oxford and then upset SEC champion Georgia (three-seed) in the Sugar Bowl.

Getting revenge on the Bulldogs for a regular season loss shows Ole Miss has grown and gotten better but they did give up 34 points in the process. Running back Kyren Lacy is the team's secret weapon while quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is proving haters wrong when it comes to his inexperience. Even without former head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels are dangerous. But its their semifinal opposition that forces them to the bottom of these rankings.

3. Miami (12-2, 10-seed)

Head coach Mario Cristobal also has his team rallying around a cause many thought was futile. Much of his team fled for Columbus, Ohio and won a national championship in 2024. But the 2025 Hurricanes seemingly got the last laugh and made them regret that decision in the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal.

Only letting up 14 points to the defending champs is impressive on its own. Only surrendering 17 points across two games where Miami was an underdog is just downright dominant. Ole Miss has a high-powered offense like Ohio State but the Canes have proven they can handle everything thrown at them.

2. Oregon (13-1, five-seed)

We all knew the Ducks were the most dangerous team entering this playoff, especially avoiding the first-round bye curse. They proved that to be true by shutting out Big 12 champion Texas Tech at the Orange Bowl 23-0.

The Red Raiders had the seventh-highest scoring offense in the nation and a top three defense. Oregon straight up dismantled Texas Tech and should have any opponent sweating. However, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore did throw an interception and that single blemish is the difference between them and their Peach Bowl opposition.

1. Indiana (14-0, one-seed)

Head coach Curt Cignetti just does not lose. Admit it, we all thought Cinderella's carriage was going to turn into a pumpkin by halftime of the Rose bowl but instead we witnessed a unit of tanks absolutely bulldoze Alabama into submission.

The Hoosiers scored the most points of any team in the quarterfinals (not counting Ole Miss' garbage time safety) with their 38-3 win and Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza looked the part of a No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Indiana defeated Oregon by 10 points in the regular season and have shown no reason that won't repeat itself in Atlanta.