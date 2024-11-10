3 QBs who should be benched after Week 10 and who should replace them
The early parts of Week 10 included several exciting quarterback performances. Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson both put on tremendous displays on Thursday Night Football, combining for eight touchdown passes and over 700 yards passing. Drake Maye continued to play well despite a subpar supporting cast. Even Russell Wilson had three touchdown passes.
While there were some entertaining performances to watch, there were also some brutal ones that NFL fans can't ignore. Some were uncharacteristically poor, like Josh Allen throwing two interceptions after having two all season entering the day, and Jayden Daniels being as inefficient as he's been all season against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense.
As underwhelming as Allen and Daniels were, they rightfully won't be benched. There are three quarterbacks, though, who absolutely should be benched after their putrid Week 10 performances.
3. It took one game for Mac Jones to show why the Patriots were willing to dump him
This past offseason saw several former first-round picks get traded including Kenny Pickett and Justin Fields. Mac Jones was an under-the-radar member of that group. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was traded by the New England Patriots to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
Jones was being given a fresh start in Jacksonville and was set to back up Trevor Lawrence. With Lawrence missing Jacksonville's Week 10 game due to a shoulder injury, Jones had a chance to show what he could do with his new team. Unfortunately, the answer was painfully obvious to Patriots fans.
The 26-year-old completed 14 of his 22 passing attempts for a total of 111 yards. He didn't have a touchdown pass and threw a pair of interceptions. The Jaguars totaled 10 first downs all game, nearly three times fewer than the amount that their opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, had.
Yes, the Vikings' defense is quite good, but c'mon — shouldn't Jaguars fans expect more than what they got from Jones? If Lawrence can't return, they might as well see what C.J. Beathard can do. They probably won't, given the fact that they just traded for Jones, but he is clearly not the answer, even as their backup.
2. The Daniel Jones era should've already been over in New York
Is Daniel Jones any better in his sixth NFL season than he was as a rookie? If the answer is yes, it's hard to notice. Sunday's game was more of the same from Jones, the only difference was that the game took place in Germany.
Jones completed 22 of his 37 passing attempts for 190 yards. He did not have a passing touchdown and threw two interceptions. He did have a strong drive late to get the New York Giants into field goal range to tie the game, and he wasn't the one who fumbled the game away, but Jones wasn't any good for roughly 80 percent of the game, if not more.
Considering the fact that this is year six of Jones' ineptitude, the Giants should've moved on a long time ago. It's not as if Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito will be the savior, but at least they're not Jones. Even if the Giants inexplicably think Jones deserves more chances, Joe Schoen should step in, knowing that an injury could result in the Giants having to pay him an injury guarantee.
The Giants have nothing to gain by playing Jones. All that can happen is he gets hurt again, forcing them to pay him even more money. It's time to give Lock or DeVito a shot — it doesn't even matter which one plays at this point.
1. The Colts gain nothing by starting Joe Flacco
Following an incredibly disappointing Week 8 loss to the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts made the decision to bench Anthony Richardson and replace him with Joe Flacco. The result of that has been worse than they could've imagined.
Not only did the Colts bench their former No. 4 overall pick just 10 starts into his NFL career, but their offense hasn't looked any better since the switch. In fact, an argument can be made that it looks worse. Flacco struggled mightily in their Week 9 loss against the Vikings, and he had another rough day against the Buffalo Bills.
He did throw for 272 yards, but a lot of those came with the game essentially out of reach. He did throw two touchdown passes, but one of those came in the Colts' last possession of the day when the game was just about over. When the game was within reach, though, Flacco struggled mightily.
Not only did the 39-year-old throw three interceptions, but he also committed a costly fumble, which would lead to Buffalo putting the game out of reach.
Flacco has not made the offense look better at all and is 39 years old. If the offense is going to struggle regardless, the Colts might as well play 22-year-old Richardson to see what he can do. There is nothing that they gain by sticking with Flacco.