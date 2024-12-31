3 teams that should gamble on making Zach Wilson the next Sam Darnold
This is becoming an all-too-familiar thing in the NFL. A quarterback is drafted way too high, the team that drafted them gets fed up and trades them or releases them. Said quarterback lands on a new team and finally has a chance to thrive.
It’s almost becoming the safer trend in the NFL over taking repeated rookies and hoping they pan out. Which begs the question, who’s going to be the next quarterback to land a new team, eager to revive a rejuvenated quarterback?
Zach Wilson could be the next one on the rise. Here’s who should take a gamble on Wilson as the next quarterback looking to give a new team a spark under center.
3. The Indianapolis Colts don’t seem committed to Anthony Richardson, maybe Zach Wilson is a breath of fresh air
The Indianapolis Colts have shown they’re non-committal on Anthony Richardson. Yes he’s had his struggles, but he also was put in a position he didn’t deserve. The Colts didn’t enter the year with a championship-or-bust mindset.
Yet, they’ve seemingly made this season all about making the playoffs and putting that pressure on Richardson to lead them there. Richardson deserves to start for the Colts and deserves to be their franchise quarterback. But if they were willing to go to Joe Flacco at one point because “he was their best chance of winning”, what’s to stop them from finding another quarterback they believe in more than Richardson?
Wilson is pretty much in the same boat as Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Justin Fields and even Jared Goff. He was a top pick in his class and has since been replaced. Each one of the aforementioned players found a new home and a new spark.
He could do just that in Indianapolis. Richardson has had some health issues so Wilson could potentially see some time. Bo Nix ended up beating out Wilson for the starting job in Denver. He hasn’t played a game since last year. Wilson could have a lot to prove if he gets a chance to take the field.
2. The San Francisco 49ers have already rehabbed one quarterback, could Zach Wilson be the next?
Sam Darnold came through the Kyle Shanahan pipeline and is now one win away from leading his new team to a No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the playoffs this year. Darnold was able to use his time away from the New York Jets to grow as best as he could.
Wilson could be on that same trajectory. And with Brock Purdy having some injury problems early in his NFL career, he could get a chance to be Shanahan’s next rehab project. The 49ers are most likely paying Purdy, who’s led them to two Super Bowl appearances.
But because his availability has been his biggest flaw since going from Mr. Irrelevant to QB1, Wilson should be interested in being Purdy’s backup. It would all but certainly put him in a position to get some time next season.
Shanahan has figured out the perfect recipe and system to precisely insert any quarterback on the field and make them productive. And if Wilson was smart, he could turn around to be a true replica of Darnold.
1. Matthew Stafford is in the twilight years of his career, could that leave Wilson with a shot to take over?
It’s no surprise that Matthew Stafford’s time in the NFL is coming to a close soon. He probably has a few good seasons left in him, but realistically, could be hanging his cleats up soon. Meaning the Rams will be in the quarterback market.
But while they’re still winning and Stafford eyeing another Super Bowl, it’s not likely they have a low enough pick to get a franchise player at the same time Stafford decides to retire. That could be the perfect opportunity for Wilson to step in.
Just like Mayfield was able to play in relief for Stafford and land with the Buccaneers, Wilson could turn his career around in Los Angeles. Only this time, he’d be the future quarterback once Stafford retired.
Sean McVay, much like Shanahan, is somewhat of a quarterback whisperer. While it didn’t work out with Goff long-term, he did take the Rams to the Super Bowl. And McVay finally got one with Stafford.
Yes, Stafford was an established veteran who needed a better team around him to win, but it’s worth noting McVay was able to make it work with Goff and Mayfield as well. Wilson would have to wait a few seasons. But who’s to say he doesn’t have success with patience like Geno Smith has had?