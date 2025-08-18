3 Stetson Bennett IV trades to finally ignite Georgia hero's NFL career

The Los Angeles Rams will continue to ride with Matthew Stafford until the wheels fall off, but how the rest of the QB room shakes out this season is up in the air. Jimmy Garoppolo figures to occupy the primary backup spot, while 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett IV claims QB3 duties. That is, unless the Rams can find a taker for the Georgia Bulldogs legend.

Bennett has experienced a bumpy start to his NFL career, largely due to off-field factors, but he's settling into a nice groove ahead of the 2025 campaign. The 27-year-old played his second straight complete game to open the preseason on Saturday, completing 28-of-40 passes for 323 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a rousing win over the Chargers. That comes after he put up 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Cowboys in Week 1.

While he lacks the traditional size and athleticism for an NFL quarterback, Bennett was a two-time at UGA — the leader of arguably the greatest college football team in modern history. He knows how to play the game. He has a sharp football mind and enough arm talent and mobility to compensate for his unassuming demeanor.

Sometimes, it's smart to bet on winners. Bennett is a winner, and these NFL teams should come knocking if the Rams are open to trading their third-string QB.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are home to the most depressing quarterback room in the NFL, which is a real accomplishment. Nobody expects New Orleans to win many games this season, but fans would at least appreciate a watchable product. The early returns on second-round pick Tyler Shough are awfully concerning, which means second-year QB Spencer Rattler probably gets the nod for Week 1 of the regular season.

Rattler deserves a bit more credit than he gets as a former top recruit with plenty of natural talent, but his rookie season was largely underwhelming. We know Jake Haener's Saints future is moot. So what if Bennett comes in and is just the Saints' best quarterback? That feels like an entirely plausible reality. He brings a level of pedigree not found elsewhere on the roster. At worst, he's another warm body in a QB room that is bound to shift as the season progresses.

The Rams can take on Jake Haener as their third-string developmental project and hope that something clicks in a better environment. Meanwhile, Bennett enters into a season-long battle for reps with Rattler and Shough — a battle he is plenty capable of winning outright in the end.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are another team steeped in uncertainty at the quarterback position. The current battle is between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, two former first-round picks known more for their interceptions than their touchdowns throws. While Jones has his shooters around the league and Richardson is a major talent waiting for the right developmental ecosystem, it's unclear if either is ready to playing winning football for the Colts this season.

Stetson Bennett probably comes in as QB3 on the depth chart, and it would be hard to climb the ranks without a full training camp and preseason to win over coaches in Indy. But... what if he's just the best option? He sure feels more dependable. Bennett will need to prove that he has the vision necessary to compensate for his short stature, but again, this dude put up multiple all-time seasons in Athens. Richardson was always more theoretical than actual at Florida. Danny Dimes was never that good, to be frank. Sometimes NFL front offices get a little too cute and whiff on the obvious best players.

At worst, Bennett is an emergency valve for a Colts offense that is about to stink it up. At best, he comes in, wins over Shane Steichen, a good coach desperate for semi-competent QB play, and wins the starting job by midseason.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are committed full-stop to the J.J. McCarthy experiment, which is fair enough. He was their first-round pick a year ago, he won the championship at Michigan, and it's next to impossible to fall flat on your face leading a Kevin O'Connell offense. McCarthy has every weapon a rising quarterback could ask for and he's in a scheme that should play well to his strengths.

Bennett does not start in Minnesota. But he could quickly take over second-string duties, with a chance to earn spot starts if McCarthy gets hurt. As Bennett looks to build up his value in league circles, he won't find a better ecosystem in which to showcase his talent than Minnesota. The Vikings can surround him with an elite pass-catching corps, a dynamic run game, and a stout offensive line. O'Connell has taken plenty of pages from Sean McVay's book, too, so Bennett should pick up the scheme quickly.

This was Daniel Jones' goal last season: go to Minnesota, let KOC whisper in his ear for a few months, and hopefully rebuild his reputation in a more functional organization. The Rams are a far better team than the Giants, but Bennett might benefit from a more direct route to snaps. For all we know, McCarthy struggles out of the gate and a door opens unexpectedly. Anything can happen in this league.