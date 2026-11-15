49ers vs. Cowboys live player stats, box score and match stats in NFL Week 10

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have been an infuriating bunch this season and that doesn't bode well as they head into NFL Week 10 for a date with the San Francisco 49ers. These two historic franchises are familiar with one another but are heading this season in distinctly different directions. Granted, Prescott connecting with the likes of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Javonte Williams can push any defense. But the Cowboys defense continues to be brutal, and even with Brock Purdy missing Mike Evans, trade deadline acquisition Keenan Allen and a returning Deebo Samuel should be able to join Christian McCaffrey in dicing up this group. There are makings of a shootout, for sure, but the 49ers feel most certain to put up big numbers in this game.

With all of the talent that these two teams have on offense, we can only hope for fireworks. But we know for sure that whoever loses this game will raise plenty of doubts regarding their rest-of-season outlook. But fans can follow along with all of the live play-by-play action and all of the 49ers vs. Cowboys player and game stats on Sunday afternoon with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: 49ers vs. Cowboys player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary