8 NFL injuries that matter the most for Week 4 and what to know

Week 4 of the NFL season got an early start with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland. The matchup might not be quite what NFL fans had hoped for with J.J. McCarthy on the sidelines, but any standalone game, especially an international contest featuring two possible playoff teams, is one worth watching.

As Vikings fans know all too well, injuries are a constant theme in the NFL. It's extremely rare for a team to enter any given week with a clean injury report, with the lone exception sometimes being the Super Bowl.

Given that, there are tons of injuries to monitor ahead of the Week 4 slate. Here are the most pressing ones, and everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants: Shoulder, out

Week 4 is a rare, exciting time to be a New York Giants fan as Jaxson Dart, the team's quarterback of the future (they hope), is set to make his first NFL start against the Los Angeles Chargers. The challenge couldn't be much tougher for Dart, who is set to go up against an elite defense and a red-hot Justin Herbert, but it'll still be fascinating to see how he does.

Not only is Dart set to take the reins under center, but Cam Skattebo is officially RB1 in New York. His play in Week 3 dictated that, as he was one of the team's few bright spots against the Kansas City Chiefs, but now, with the news that Tyrone Tracy Jr. will be out with a dislocated shoulder, this is Skattebo's backfield.

Tracy broke out last season and looked like an integral piece for the Giants' future plans, but he got off to a slow start this season before suffering his shoulder injury. Tracy is expected to miss at least the next 2-4 weeks, giving Skattebo ample time to prove himself as the Giants' RB1 for the present and future.

CB Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots: Hamstring, questionable

The New England Patriots have gotten off to a shaky 1-2 start, but they deserve some leeway given the fact that their best player, Christian Gonzalez, has been on the sidelines for a couple of months with a hamstring injury suffered in practice. Well, after nearly making his season debut in Week 3, Gonzalez appears likely to play in New England's Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Patriots were understandably overly cautious when bringing one of their franchise cornerstones back from what was clearly a nagging injury, waiting for him to get back to 100 percent, and will hope to reap the benefits against a Panthers team that's had its ups and downs offensively.

Gonzalez was as impressive as any rookie in the NFL last season, and was even named a second-team All-Pro. He's established himself as one of the league's premier corners at just 23 years of age, and hopes to help a passing defense that's ranked 30th in passing yards allowed per game (256.3) thus far.

WR Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers: Knee, questionable

The San Francisco 49ers have been incredibly banged up, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Not only are Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk out, but Jauan Jennings missed Week 3 and Ricky Pearsall, the team's lone trustworthy wideout with all of the injuries, is listed as questionable ahead of San Francisco's Week 4 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a knee injury.

Pearsall did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on both Thursday and Friday, but there's probably a strong chance he'll play, given his importance to the team. Pearsall didn't get to play much of a role in his rookie year but has gotten off to a strong start in 2025, avergaing 93.7 yards per game after a 117-yard performance in Week 3.

The Niners face a tough challenge against a Jaguars defense that's allowed 10 points in two of its three games, so having a breakout wideout like Pearsall would certainly go a long way toward keeping San Francisco undefeated.

TE Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens: Foot, questionable

The Baltimore Ravens might be 1-2, but they've been the NFL's most dynamic offensive team thus far, averaging a league-leading 37.0 points per game. This is even more impressive given the fact that they've been without Isiah Likely for each of their first three games as he's been recovering from a broken foot suffered in training camp.

Well, after a full practice on Friday, it certainly appears that Likely will make his season debut in Week 4. The timing couldn't be more perfect, given the team's lackluster record and the opponent. Likely famously caught what looked like a game-winning touchdown to kick off the 2024 campaign against the Kansas City Chiefs, but after review, his toe was out of bounds. Having Likely back for this revenge game when the Ravens need a win, could be huge, especially if he can keep two feet in bounds this time around.

Likely established himself as a key contributor in Baltimore's offensive attack last season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him pick up where he left off against Kansas City.

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ankle, questionable

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-0 despite arguably their best wide receiver, Chris Godwin, missing the first three games while recovering from the dislocated ankle he suffered in 2024. Well, the rich might get richer, as Godwin was a full participant in practice twice this week, putting him on track to play in Week 4.

With a matchup against the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles on the horizon, the Bucs need all of the firepower they can get. Having Godwin catching passes alongside Mike Evans and rookie standout Emeka Egbuka makes Tampa Bay incredibly dangerous on the offensive side of the ball.

It remains to be seen how Godwin will perform following his long layoff, but if he's anything close to the star he was pre-injury, watch out for this team.

CB Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans: Oblique, questionable

The Houston Texans are 0-3, and the only reason there isn't more panic surrounding their slow start is because of how elite their defense is. That unit can still will this team back to the playoff picture if the offense can get anything going. Derek Stingley Jr., the team's No. 1 cornerback, obviously plays an integral role in that regard.

The Texans have as good a chance as they've had all year to earn their first win of the year as they welcome the winless Tennessee Titans to town, but Stingley is listed as questionable with an oblique injury he suffered in Week 3.

He did return to practice on Friday after missing back-to-back sessions earlier in the week, so there's a chance he'll play, but how impactful he'll be on the field remains to be seen. Given how their offense has performed, though, the Texans need Stingley to be himself if they want to keep their slim postseason hopes alive.

WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams, Hamstring, questionable

Davante Adams has proven to be a seamless fit alongside Puka Nacua with the Los Angeles Rams, racking up 213 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first three games of the season, but the team blew a huge lead in Week 3, and now prepares to face an undefeated Indianapolis Colts team in Week 4. The Rams are hoping to bounce back, but there's a chance they'll attempt to do so with only one member of their dynamic receiver duo, as Adams is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

The 32-year-old returned to practice on Friday after being held out on Wednesday and Thursday, giving Rams fans hope that he'll be able to suit up, but that's not exactly a given. Hamstring injuries are tricky, and the last thing anyone wants is to see Adams re-aggravate anything.

Without Adams, keeping up with a Colts offense that's averaged 34.3 points per game thus far could be a challenge. It'll be interesting to see if he can play and how impactful he can be playing through the ailment.

WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Ankle, out

CeeDee Lamb, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, is set to miss at least 3-4 weeks with a high ankle sprain. It goes without saying that this is a devastating injury for the 1-2 Dallas Cowboys, who have to prepare to welcome Micah Parsons back to Dallas on Sunday Night Football. Scoring points would be a challenge with Lamb, how much offense can Dallas generate without him?

With Lamb suffering the injury early in Week 3, Dak Prescott relied heavily on Jake Ferguson and George Pickens to shoulder the load. Expect to see a heavy dosage of those two weapons, and potentially some KaVontae Turpin sprinkled in.

For Dallas to be at all threatening in the NFC without Parsons, their offense had to carry them to wins. That side of the ball looked awfully lost without Lamb in Week 3, and it'll only get tougher in Week 4. Dallas' season is in the balance, and frankly, it isn't looking good right now.