Bengals vs. Ravens live player stats, box score and match stats in NFL Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves technically in the AFC North cellar to begin Week 7, but Joe Burrow and Co. have a golden opportunity nonetheless as they take on a Baltimore Ravens squad that will be without two-time MVP Lamar Jackson for at least one more week.

The Ravens have spilt a pair with Tyler Huntley at QB in place of Jackson, surviving in overtime against the Falcons two weeks ago before losing to the Browns on a last-second field in Cleveland. Huntley is among the most serviceable backups in the league, but it's clear that the dynamism Jackson brings to the table is just impossible to replace — just look at the way defenses have suddenly been able to bottle up Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers in his absence.

All of which means this is a game the Bengals can ill-afford to lose if they want to win this division. Cincy sits at 3-2, alternating impressive performances with frustrating losses. At full health coming off a bye, Joe Burrow has his complete skill core ready to rock, led by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. With a friendly schedule over the next few weeks, there are officially no excuses.

The Bengals' defense has made real strides this season, but even with Jackson out, we could see plenty of points on the board. Henry, Flowers, Chase, Higgins and so many other standouts for Cincinnati and Baltimore could have huge daysn with the way this game has shaken out in recent years. And you can follow along with all of the Bengals vs. Ravens player and game stats below with us as we track this Week 7 game in Baltimore.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Bengals vs. Ravens player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary