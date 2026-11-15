Bills vs. Jets live player stats, box score and match stats in NFL Week 10

It looks like a one-sided matchup with the Buffalo Bills visiting the New York Jets in NFL Week 10. And to be sure, the Bills are heavily favored, which means that Josh Allen, James Cook and Buffalo's weapons should dominate in this game. At the same time, though, the one thing we know about the Bills is that their offense is elite, but the defense still has questions, even after adding Amani Hooker at the trade deadline. So even if Buffalo jumps out ahead, the Jets should be able to punch back and at least put up some big garbage-time numbers for Geno Smith, Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, Garrett Wilson and so on. It's one of those games wherein, even if Buffalo wins handily, fantasy managers with players on both sides can leave happy.

When it's all said and done, I expect a ton of points to be put on the board by both the Bills and the Jets alike. That means it's a game where it's worth box score watching to see what kind of numbers get produced. You can follow along with all of the Bills vs. Jets player and game stats on Sunday with us as we track it all down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Bills vs. Jets player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary