Bills vs. Raiders live player stats, box score and match stats for Week 6

The Buffalo Bills have kept rolling and will now roll into Las Vegas for a date with the Raiders on Sunday in NFL Week 6. After a hot start for Kirk Cousins and the Raiders, they've gotten into the much tougher part of the schedule and have faltered a bit. The Bills are obviously no respite for the Silver and Black with Josh Allen and James Cook humming on all cylinders right now. However, the Buffalo defense has been an issue in its own right, which makes this matchup in Week 6 one where we could see points galore put up by Allen, Cousins, Cook, Brock Bowers and so many others. Put simply, we could see a shootout inside Allegiant Stadium.

Every football fan loves a high-scoring affair because, well, it's just entertaining. But something like Bills vs. Raiders is also huge for fantasy football managers, as it's the type of matchup, especially with these defenses, that can win you your week. And fantasy players and fans alike can follow along with all of the Bills vs. Raiders player and game stats on Sunday with us below, as well as keep up with live play-by-play action to track the game.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Bills vs. Raiders player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary