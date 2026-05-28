Brendan Sorsby's denied eligibility pushes these 4 NFL teams into supplemental draft mode

It doesn't look like Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is going to be playing college football in 2026. His unfortunate situation involving a diagnosed sports gambling addiction has left him ineligible as an amateur and, barring further legal action, at the mercy of NFL intrigue.

The NCAA denied Sorsby's reinstatement request Tuesday after he sued the college athletics governing body on the grounds his mental health is being neglected. It's a lawsuit that, if he somehow wins, would severely alter eligibility grounds and broaden the discussion over sports betting's relationship with colleges.

In the more likely event Sorsby has to forego his final college season, he'll have to file by June 22 to be eligible for the NFL's supplemental draft in July. Assuming everything is in order by then, these are teams that should be watching Sorsby's tape and considering spending a mid-round 2027 pick to select a valuable depth piece this year.

New York Jets

The Jets have four passers on their depth chart already, but Sorsby, who probably would've been a mid-round pick had he declared for April's draft, could easily surpass one like Bailey Zappe. There's a good chance New York would've selected Sorsby over Clemson's Cade Klubnik in the fourth round if given the opportunity, so why wouldn't it leap at the chance to bolster the youth behind 35-year-old Geno Smith?

New York also owns three first-round selections in the 2027 and 2028 drafts. You could make the argument that waiting for a surefire talent like Oregon's Dante Moore or Texas' Arch Manning is a better bet, but there are myriad other positions the Jets need to address for their rebuild to finally enter its latter stages. Selecting at those positions or utilizing those picks as trade capital are likely better options.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns love to hoard quarterback talent. What would make this time any different considering Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel had disappointing debuts in the NFL and Deshaun Watson is on the final year of his deal? There's going to be a succession problem anyways, so Cleveland should amplify the quality of its QB battle by adding Sorsby to the mix.

Even with the team drafting Arkansas' Taylen Green, the worst Sorsby could do is wind up on Cleveland's practice squad and wait for the injury bug to do its thing. It's been quite a long time since a Browns passer has completed a full campaign without missing time for injury (Baker Mayfield, 2020). The team has also started at least three different QBs in each of the last three years. Something tells me Sorsby would get his chance in time.

Miami Dolphins

Sorsby wouldn't be a starter for Miami, but instead he offers the opportunity at rostering a high-upside insurance policy. Malik Willis is backed up by Quinn Ewers, but beyond that Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski don't inspire much confidence should the worst-case scenario arise. Investing in Sorsby as it continues the tank would be a smart decision.

In fact, there's some intel to back this prediction. Insider Albert Breer mentioned Miami as a likely suitor in early May when this situation began unfolding. That isn't shocking considering the Dolphins' aforementioned depth chart situation. Sorsby's mobility would also make him a more valuable asset than Ewers if he adapts well to Miami's system.

Minnesota Vikings

Similar to Miami, the Vikings are pretty set at their starting and backup QB positions. Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy will battle it out this summer, and Carson Wentz returns as third-stringer (albeit recovering from a serious shoulder injury). But let's not forget how dismal fourth-stringer Max Brosmer was in his eight appearances last year. He managed to record four interceptions and a grand total of zero touchdowns while being sacked 14 times.

It doesn't matter if Brosmer is a Minnesota product. The team needs a better insurance policy once Wentz hangs up his cleats (if he survives the season) and in the event the team gets an unrefusable offer for McCarthy's services. Sorsby would get time to develop in the background while Murray and McCarthy do their thing. If head coach Kevin O'Connell sees promise and gives him the proper attention, he could potentially end up being what McCarthy was supposed to be.

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