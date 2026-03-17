Broncos trade for Jaylen Waddle: Ripple effects for AJ Brown, Chiefs and AFC contenders

The Chiefs and Chargers, in particular, need to find out how to respond to the Broncos' big move.

Just when you thought we'd hit a lull in the NFL offseason, the Denver Broncos send a first-, third- and fourth-round pick in this 2026 draft to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for star wideout Jaylen Waddle and a fourth-round pick. Here are the full trade details, courtesy of ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Broncos are trading for Miami WR Jaylen Waddle, per source.



Denver receives: Waddle and Dolphins’ 4th-round pick (11th in round) in this year’s draft.



Miami receives: Broncos’ 1st round pick (30th overall) along with their late 3rd and 4th round picks (30th in each round) in… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2026

Denver had been curiously quiet so far in free agency, but that changed in a big way on Tuesday, adding some much-needed dynamism to an offense that already had darn near everything else. But this trade affects much more than just the Broncos' Super Bowl chances next season; here's what it means for the trade market moving forward, as well as how other AFC contenders might respond.

Is this a full teardown in Miami?

De'Von Achane runs during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

So, uh ... exactly what timeline are the Dolphins operating on here? On the one hand, this offseason would seem to be the beginning of a complete and total (and desperately needed) reset, eating huge cap hits to get out from under overpaid vets like Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb and Tyreek Hill while largely sitting out free agency. Now, with Waddle gone, this offense is pretty barren.

Then again, they also splashed some cash in order to land QB Malik Willis to a three-year deal, which would suggest that Miami expects to be at least reasonably competitive in the foreseeable future. Which begs the question: Which is it? The Willis signing appears to be operating on a completely different timeline from anything else the Dolphins have done this spring, and the team has put shockingly little talent around its new quarterback. If Miami does indeed want to tear things down to the studs, that would seem to make, say, De'Von Achane also available. But is that actually what new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has in mind? And if it is, where does that leave Willis?

There are no more excuses for Bo Nix

Bo Nix calls an audible during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Granted, Bo Nix has already proven plenty of doubters wrong over his first two years in the NFL. I should know: I was one of them, and he's already become a better all-around quarterback than I thought he'd be when Denver took him in the first round back in 2024. But while Nix has established a solid floor for himself as a starter, he needs to continue involving as a downfield passer if the Broncos are going to get where they want to go (and where the rest of this roster deserves to go).

Nix now has very strong receiver room to throw to between Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims and Pat Bryant, plus a sturdy offensive line and a great tactician in Sean Payton. The ingredients are all here, and the build is just about complete. Now all that's left is for Nix to make good on it, to become more than just a point guard and allow Payton to fully take the restrictor plates off of this offense. He's already 26, after all; we're going to learn a lot about his ultimate ceiling this season, one way or the other.

Good luck to any team trying to trade for AJ Brown

A.J. Brown during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

One by one, available receivers have come off the board in both free agency and via trade, from Alec Pierce to Romeo Doubs to DJ Moore to Michael Pittman to Mike Evans and finally to Waddle. At this point, the options for WR-needy teams are slim, especially if they don't have access to an early draft pick that could fetch a prospect like Ohio State's Carnell Tate.

As if Howie Roseman needed any more leverage, the Waddle trade just provided plenty. Waddle is a year younger and comes with a slightly more team-friendly contract situation, but he's also yet to show the same sort of ceiling that Brown has, and he comes with physical limitations that Brown doesn't. If Waddle is fetching a late first-round pick and then some, there's no reason why Roseman shouldn't establish that as the floor for any Brown deal.

Of course, it's more complicated than that in reality. Brown turns 29 this summer, and his ... interesting approach to conflict resolution could force Philly's hand and give other teams pause about giving up a king's ransom for him. That said, the Eagles are in no rush here, and Roseman is never one to sell low.

How will the Chiefs and Chargers respond?

Patrick Mahomes walks on the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Both the Chiefs and Chargers came into the offseason with major questions to answer if they hoped to jump up a rung or two on the AFC ladder. If anything, the gap in the AFC West has gotten even wider over the last couple of weeks: While the Broncos added a major weapon to their offense, Kansas City emptied out its secondary while Los Angeles largely fiddled around the margins while failing to meaningfully address its offensive line situation.

There's still plenty of offseason left, and I don't want to make it out to seem like the Chiefs have had a bad spring so far; signing Kenneth Walker III was a home run, and getting a first-round pick for Trent McDuffie was good work for a player the team couldn't afford to pay. From a pure talent perspective, though, the rest of this division risks getting left behind, while Denver is hot on the heels of the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and the rest of the AFC's elite.