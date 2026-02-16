Tyreek Hill released: Ripple effects for Dolphins, Chiefs and NFL free agency

The Miami Dolphins have finally pulled the plug on Tyreek Hill. In what's expected to be an offseason full of impactful decisions by the Dolphins, finding a way out of Hill's contract is a great start for a team that needs a reset. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's future is expected to be decided at a future date, but in releasing Hill, the Dolphins saved $22.8 million against the salary cap.

The Dolphins made several high-profile cuts on Monday, with Hill the most important. Pass-rusher Bradley Chubb was also released. If Miami can find a way out of Tua's contract, which includes $54 million guaranteed as of this writing, they'll achieve their main goal of this offseason – financial flexibility.

Hill's been a headache for the Dolphins the past two seasons. As talented as Hill can be on the field, off of it he frequently complains about his teammates and coaches. He's been arrested on several occasions, even since signing with the Dolphins. That obviously includes horrifying domestic violence allegations against him, which the NFL investigated just last year.

But even if we weren't taking that into account – which we ought to, considering how disturbing those allegations are – Tyreek is over the hill, or at least closing in on that reality. Hill will be 32 years old next season. He suffered a season-ending left knee dislocation and multi-ligament tear (including the ACL) that he is still recovering from. There's no guarantee he'll be the same player thereafter, and the Dolphins don't have a quarterback to find him the ball consistently.

Miami wants to start over. That's why they fired Mike McDaniel in favor of Jeff Hafley, and will actively shop Tagovailoa. In dropping Hill from the roster, they have taken the first and easiest step towards achieving their offseason goal.

Which NFL teams could sign Tyreek Hill next?

Pittsburgh Steelers

There's little doubt the Steelers still need help at the wide receiver position. DK Metcalf alone won't cut it. Calvin Austin III is a free agent and also not a WR2. And Pittsburgh cannot spend another season bringing in Aaron Rodgers' best friends to fill the void. Hill doesn't pair well with Metcalf as he's not an elite route-runner. The Steelers would essentially have two bonafide deep threats on the same team, and a quarterback who cannot move around enough to give them time to get open. BUT, the Steelers are desperate. Rodgers loves big names, and Hill certainly qualifies.

Cleveland Browns

I'm not joking. The Browns should draft a wide receiver early in Round 1 to provide Shedeur Sanders or whoever their long-term project QB ends up being some help on the outside. Jerry Jeudy alone won't cut it. If I were running the Browns, I'd select Carnell Tate and stay far, far away from Hill. This team already employs Deshaun Watson. The one thing Cleveland is not lacking is scandal. However, if Hill is available on a short-term contract, signing him to provide Sanders a real weapon isn't the worst idea. And, if Hill plays out of his mind, perhaps the Browns can flip him for draft capital at the deadline.

Kansas City Chiefs

Sadly, the Chiefs can never be ruled out for a Tyreek Hill return. Hill has flirted repeatedly with his former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and openly suggested he'd like to play for the Chiefs again in his career. Wide receiver help isn't at the top of the Chiefs list of priorities this offseason, but depending on the asking price they could be interested. Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster are both free agents this offseason. Hill could replace one if not both, as long as he doesn't take opportunities away from young players like Xavier Worthy.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are wasting Lamar Jackson's prime years, which is why they fired John Harbaugh this offseason, even if he didn't deserve all the blame. In comes Jesse Minter, who needs to make a big splash in his first year with the full understanding that his grace period has already started. Hill would immediately become one of the best weapons on the Ravens roster, and unlike, say, the Steelers, Jackson would be able to find him the ball consistently.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills have long been waiting to take a chance on someone like Hill. Buffalo's wide receiving corps is all kinds of gross, headlined by Keon Coleman (who was benched multiple times in 2025), Khalil Shakir (eh) and Joshua Palmer. I can't believe I'm writing this, but Hill might be better than all three of those players already. Unless Buffalo can find another answer to provide Josh Allen – arguably the NFL's best player – with a deserving No. 1 wide receiver, signing Hill at a bargain price makes some sense.

What Tyreek Hill's release means for Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa's future with the Dolphins has been in doubt since a Dec. 15 start against the Pittsburgh Steelers which went horribly wrong. Tua can't play in the cold. We all know this by now. However, some questions remain as to whether the Dolphins can find a suitable trade partner for him this offseason. Tua's contract could make him tough to move on from, as much as Miami may want to do so. As FanSided's Chris Kline mentioned, the Dolphins would have to swallow close to $100 million to cut Tagovailoa right now.

Contract Year Base Salary Cap Hit Cap % 2026 $39 million $56.2 million 18.54 2027 $31 million $53.4 million 16.76 2028 $41.4 million $65.8 million 19.67

The Dolphins could trade Tagovailoa, but in doing so they'd have to either take on the majority of Tua's remaining contract or deal him elsewhere for pennies on the dollar. His contract is that horrendous. There is also the potential that the Dolphins keep Tua as a result of this cap conundrum. The free-agent class is relatively weak, and the best young quarterbacks are expected to be available come 2027. For now, all the Dolphins have are Tua, Quinn Ewers and perhaps a rookie they select in this year's class.

“I don’t know what the future holds right now, and I told Tua that,” GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said (h/tNY Post). “We’re working through some things. What I can tell you is that we’re gonna infuse competition into that room, whether Tua is part of the room, whether he’s not part of the room. We’re gonna infuse competition into that room, like we will do in every other position. Tua knows where we are. We’ve been very honest and upfront, and Tua also knows that he will be the first to know when we make a decision. So if Tua is the first to know, you guys can’t be the first to know, and I know that you respect and appreciate that.”

Does that sound like a man willing to part with Tagovailoa at any cost? In that sense, releasing Hill doesn't impact where the Dolphins go from here. If they're willing to eat the money to start over – which they're going to have to do at some point – then Tua will land on his feet elsewhere in 2026.