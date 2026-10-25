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Broncos vs. Cardinals live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 7

Live match and player stats for the Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 7.
ByCody Williams
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Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

If ever there was a matchup for Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos offense to refind their footing, it'd be their NFL Week 7 showdown in Glendale against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals defense has been middling or worse all year, but their offense behind Jacoby Brissett and Trey McBride has still been able to make up for it. Sean Payton would probably love to just see his team get into a shootout on Sunday simply because it would mean that the offense woke up. They need to get Jaylen Waddle going. RJ Harvey can be a playmaker. And at the forefront is Nix, who simply needs to not play like one of the worst quarterbacks in football this season.

Matchups such as this one are always fascinating. Even with a good record, it feels like a pivotal moment for the Broncos' season because of the offense. Meanwhile, the Cardinals might simply have nothing to lose at this point. We could see fireworks in terms of production — which would surely make fantasy managers smile — or it could be a slog. Either way, you can follow along with all of the Broncos vs. Cardinals player and game stats with us down below in Week 7.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Broncos vs. Cardinals player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

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