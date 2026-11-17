There's no way to sugarcoat the fact that the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 10 looked a lot more appealing in the preseason. That was before two Lamar Jackson injuries that leaves us with Jacoby Brissett, acquired by the Ravens at the trade deadline, starting in his stead. It was also before the Chargers completely went belly-up under Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel with Justin Herbert looking like a shell of himself. However, with the dire state of both teeams, we could still see a good game. Derrick Henry could be in line for a big night in Baltimore, we could see Omarion Hampton (or Keaton Mitchell or Kimani Vidal) light it up on the ground, and don't rule out Zay Flowers or Quentin Johnston making plays either.

Regardless of how much luster the matchup has lost, though, all football is good football — even when it's these Chargers and these Ravens. We'll be watching, whether for fantasy football or otherwise. And fans can keep track of all of the action with us down below as we have live Chargers vs. Ravens player and game stats with box scores, play-by-play and more.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Chargers vs. Ravens player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary