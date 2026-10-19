Cowboys vs. Packers live player stats, box score and match stats for Sunday Night Football in Week 6

The Green Bay Packers hae been righting the ship and the Dallas Cowboys desperately need to follow suit. One of those things won't be happening in NFL Week 6, however, as the two fierce out-of-division rivals meet on Sunday Night Football at historic Lambeau Field. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys offense haven't remotely been the problem for the Cowboys this season as they've consistently put numbers up on the board. The defense has just simply been allowing as much or more, which is disconcerting when you consider how Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have been coming out in recent weeks. This could be an absolute barn-burner at Lambeau.

Yes, the Packers defense has been better, but with no Micah Parsons still — which is obviously relevant for this particular matchup — they are far from perfect. That could lead to big games from everyone on both sides, from Dak to Love to Lamb to Watson to Javonte Williams and so on. It's a game you won't want to miss, and you don't have to as you can follow along with all of the Cowboys vs. Packers player and game stats, as well as live play-by-play game tracking, down below with us.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Cowboys vs. Packers player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary