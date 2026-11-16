Definitive winners and losers from NFL Week 10: Kirk Cousins lifts Vikings, Patriots lose Drake Maye

With the NFL trade deadline behind us, all eyes were focused on Lambeau Field on Sunday as Kirk Cousins made his return to Minnesota. With the Vikings getting abysmal quarterback play from Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray this season, Cousins offered at least some hope as a floor raiser to carry an elite Minnesota defense to new heights.

That return went essentially perfectly for a week as the Vikings took care of business in Green Bay to snap a two-game skid. Things didn't go so well for New England in Munich, where they lost badly and now have lingering questions about the health of their starting quarterback. Read on for a look at who else rated amongst the biggest winners and losers from Week 10 of the NFL season.

Biggest Winners of Week 10

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota Vikings

The vibes around the Vikings were quite dour after Wentz's debacle against a suspect Buffalo defense on Monday night, which essentially forced Minnesota to get Cousins back. The fit between team and player made a ton of sense and that played out against a red-hot Green Bay Packers' group on Sunday as Minnesota won 30-10 to improve to 7-2 while completing a season sweep of their bitter rivals.

Cousins didn't light the world on fire, going 21-of-31 for 207 yards with two touchdowns and a pick, but average will play with how strong the Vikings defense is. Jordan Love was running for his life all day, getting sacked eight times as the Minnesota defense recovered three fumbles and got a pick to boot.

Cleveland Browns

It may not make much sense, but the Browns have developed a knack for coming back to win football games. Things looked dicey after the Texans jumped out to an early 17-0 lead, but Cleveland came all the way back, scoring 20 unanswered points to take a late lead and holding on to win 27-24 to secure a critical win in the AFC Wild Card picture.

Deshaun Watson passed for over 300 yards and ran for a score, one of three rushing touchdowns for the Browns on the day. The victory was Cleveland's sixth, surpassing last season's win total, and ensures that they will hit their bye with a playoff spot in their grasp.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amon-Ra St. Brown

The NFL's Munich game was very meaningful to St. Brown, who spent a lot of time in Germany as a child and is very proud of his German roots. The Detroit Lions made sure to feature St. Brown heavily in their game plan on Sunday and he made his catches count, racking up 98 yards on four receptions with two touchdowns in a 35-10 rout.

St. Brown has been vocal about how this German game was a dream come true for him as he has always made sure to honor his heritage in the NFL. In an era where the league is hoping to continue to grow internationally, St. Brown is the type of player they will be happy to promote to the German fan base.

Patrick Mahomes

The absence of Kenneth Walker III due to injury put more of the workload on the shoulders of Mahomes on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs' star reminded us all why he is one of the league's best passers against Atlanta, throwing for 348 yards and five touchdowns as the Chiefs rolled to a 35-13 win over the Falcons.

Mahomes made sure to flex his deep ball skills, averaging a whopping 9.9 yards per attempt in the contest. Eight different Chiefs caught passes from Mahomes, who showed no ill effects from a scary-looking elbow injury in last week's win over the Jets.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFC West

This was a very good week for one of the NFL's strongest divisions, which saw all three of its potential playoff contenders cruise to victory. The lone loss came by Arizona, who was blown out by a depleted Rams team seeking revenge for an upset loss to the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium earlier in the season.

The Seahawks suffered more injuries but got enough production from Drew Lock to get by the Raiders in Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start with ease. The headliner here was the 49ers, who punched the Cowboys in the mouth in the second half and won a shootout to maintain their two-game lead in the loss column over both Los Angeles and Seattle.

Biggest Losers of Week 10

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye | REUTERS

New England Patriots

The game essentially ended for the Patriots on their first drive when Drake Maye hurt his ankle on what appeared to be an un-called hip drop tackle from Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson on a sack. Maye was quickly ruled out for the game and did not return, with head coach Mike Vrabel telling reporters after the game that Maye is set for more tests on his ankle once New England returns to the United States.

The wheels appear to be coming off fast for the Patriots, who have been heavily outclassed by two NFC North powerhouses in the past few weeks. A much-needed bye awaits New England in Week 11 but if Maye is out for a long term they will be in a lot of trouble trying to stay afloat in a tight Wild Card race.

Houston Texans

Just when it seems like the Texans are ready to take a big leap forward, they manage to bungle a big opportunity. We covered the Browns' exploits above, but the supposedly elite Houston defense found a way to blow a huge early lead against a team that doesn't have a ton of offensive firepower, losing a critical tiebreaker in the process.

There is plenty of talent on Houston's roster, but they are still trying to climb out of the hole an 0-4 start created, coughing up games they could have had against the Giants in Week 6 and now Cleveland here. Even if New England loses Maye for a while, the Texans haven't demonstrated an ability to consistently win games to steal a playoff spot.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Saints

A lot of what we just said about the Texans can apply to the Saints, who could have seized first place in the NFC South with a home win over Carolina on Sunday. The return of running back Travis Etienne from IR should have given the New Orleans' offense a huge boost but they appeared to be stuck in neutral as they fell 20-17 to fall to 3-6 and 0-2 in the division.

The running game didn't do much for New Orleans, who rushed 23 times for just 49 yards, and Tyler Shough didn't help matters with two key turnovers. Even though 3-6 is just a game out of first in this pitiful division, the Saints are still in a big hole because they've dropped both of their division contests so far.

Dallas Cowboys

New York's Thursday night loss to Washington provided a big opportunity for Dallas to get right back into the NFC East race and it appeared to fire them up early. The Cowboys played inspired football in the first half, hitting the break down just 17-16, but the 49ers responded with a second-half haymaker as the Dallas defense predictably unraveled.

Dak Prescott does deserve credit for finding ways to move the football on an elite 49ers' defense, tossing five touchdown passes, with three of them going to George Pickens. Scoring 40 points should be enough to win most football games, but the Cowboys' defense gave up 46 and allowed 584 yards of offense, which is a tough way to live.