Deshaun Watson took five years and $170 million to finally hit a Browns milestone

In one final grift to cement a deplorable life and career, 2026 Deshaun Watson may actually trick the Cleveland Browns into extending him. He has become something of a 4th Quarter sensation, leading five game-winning drives in the team's first seven weeks; they lead the AFC North, and Watson just hit his first Cleveland milestone, a crisp five years and $170 million into his Browns career: he just had his first 300-yard game!

Congratulations! Someone please send him a fruit basket or a bouquet to celebrate the monumental occasion of achieving what most passable NFL QBs achieve regularly. Except I will send Watson and the Browns nothing but this strongly worded column — becuase if they think, after what they both did, I will grant them a victory lap? Ha, think again.

Deshaun Watson's 'success' will forever be overshadowed by his moral depravity

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deshaun Watson has finally reached the end of his five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract — unequivically the worst deal in NFL history and the result of the worst trade in league history, which together make up one of the most morally reprehensible moves in the history of sports, in which a multi-billion dollar franchise invested its future wholly and completely in a man accused of sexual assault by over two dozen women. The Cleveland Browns knew that, looked it over and said they did not care, trading three first-round picks to make Watson the highest-paid player in NFL history.

He proceeded to play like crap or not play at all, and Watson has not been good this season either; he's simply been passable and has dumb lucked his way into a 5-2 record that will mean nothing when his fraudulent game is exposed by superior teams. The trade should have been a Lehman Brothers-level catastrophe, sending the Browns into an unrecoverable tailspin from which their franchise should sink forever — unfortunately, they were fairly competent with other moves in the last five years and have salvaged a reasonable roster from the depths of disaster.

I have nothing against Browns fans, and would like them to be able to root for their team. But do they really want Watson — this absolute blight on the organization — to lead them to success? If the 2026 Browns make a fourth-quarter comeback in every game for the rest of the year, will they enjoy it? No, the Browns simply ensured that none of their fans will be allowed to have any fun with any version of the Deshaun Watson team, no matter how successful they are.

The Browns leadership figured everyone would move on from the deplorable parts of Watson once he started winning. But it took five years and more money than you could dream of. Besides, I will never move on. I will not allow a single victory lap, and I will not shut up until Watson and everyone involved with the decision to trade for him is gone from the halls of Cleveland, when this franchise can finally be rid of the miasma wrought by selling their soul.