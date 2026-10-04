Emergency Colts-Saints trade proposal to keep Daniel Jones from tanking Indy's season

Often the brightest stars burn the fastest, and that sure seems to be the case for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. The Colts began the 2025 campaign 7-1 with Jones under center. After falling out of favor in New York, the former first-round pick found a higher gear; he was even mentioned, for a time, on the fringe of the MVP conversation. The Colts then lost four of their next five. In Week 13, Jones tore his Achilles, and Indianapolis' season promptly nosedived.

Jones recovered quickly enough to return in time for 2026 Week 1 (with a lucrative new contract, to boot). Unfortunately, Jones has stumbled out of the gate, looking more like the quarterback who couldn't outperform Tommy DeVito in New York, and less like the quarterback who — for a brief moment in time — was hailed as Indianapolis' long-awaited savior. The pressure is on, and Indy needs to consider a quick pivot at the QB position.

This Colts-Saints trade would send Spencer Rattler to Indianapolis

The Colts, already down three of their seven picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, use a 2028 fifth-round pick to bait the New Orleans Saints into a trade. Spencer Rattler looked quite promising in a non-competitive environment last season, but the Saints are full-stream ahead with Tyler Shough at this point. Moreover, current third-stringer Zach Wilson is still plenty capable as a backup quarterback if Shough is ever forced out.

We can use the recent Vikings-Giants J.J. McCarthy trade for reference. The Giants gave up a fifth-round pick for McCarthy, who was Minnesota's third-string quarterback. While McCarthy was a top-10 pick (and is three years younger), Rattler has shown far more against actual NFL competition. He has logged 14 starts in a two-year span. The Saints are 1-13 in those games, which is a red flag, but Rattler is a former top recruit and an SEC standout with ample natural talent.

Spencer Rattler gives the Colts a viable alternative to Daniel Jones

Spencer Rattler - New Orleans Saints | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rattler made nine appearances (eight starts) for the Saints in 2025. He completed 67.7 percent of his passes, with eight touchdowns to five interceptions (with four fumbles). In those starts, he averaged 198.3 yards and one touchdown per game.

The numbers are not sexy, and Rattler's turnovers are a problem he would need to address in Indianapolis. Still, the Colts will put him in a far better environment than he ever played in with the Saints. Alec Pierce's IR stint is a brutal setback, but the Colts can still lean on all-world running back Jonathan Taylor. Tyler Warren put up 817 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie tight end, while Josh Downs, Keenan Allen and Darius Slayton are all functional and complementary receivers when healthy.

Indianapolis' problems go far beyond Daniel Jones right now, but Jones is doing precious little to keep their heads above water. The arm looks dead; he's just not layering passes or stretching the defense like he did in the first half of last season. Jones is still playing reasonably efficient football, but Indianapolis is struggling to generate explosive plays or pressure opponents in the end zone.

And yet, after a Sunday morning victory in London, the Colts are 2-2. This is a team built to win right now. The Sauce Gardner trade removed any incentive to tank, while the Pierce contract was a vote of confidence in the current offensive personnel. If Jones can't shake himself out of this stupor, Rattler provides mobility in the pocket and an admirable toughness. He can extend the life of broken plays and deliver tough throws. It's not hard to believe a play-caller of Shane Steichen's caliber can unlock another level.

At worst, Rattler is a serviceable backup who can win a few games if Jones' durability falters. And that's probably worth a fifth-round pick. If Rattler ends up replacing Jones atop the depth chart, it turns into a massive victory for the Colts (even if the Jones contract becomes a sunk cost in the process).