Fantasy football waiver wire for Week 11: Who to pick up to survive the Byepocalypse

There comes a time in every waiver wire column’s life that they must confront their destiny and justify their shallow and absurd existence in a trial by combat. It is a test so grueling that very few make it out unscathed, and those that do often come away … changed, with a cavernous stare drilling to the depths of their suffering. Doctors refer to this as the Byefocal Gaze, and comedians refer to me as really funny.

That’s right: Week 11 is the Byepocalypse, the Byemageddon, or (if you want to be a little more creative in your bye/cataclysm amalgamations) the Byeat Death of the Universe; the Bye to End All Byes; the Byurge; the Second Byeing/The RaByeture (we’re working on that one). Six teams are on bye in Week 11 — the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. In short, it’s a complete disaster, and I count at least 15 weekly fantasy starters on bye (almost certainly more but that’s the minimum). Even worse: it robs the waiver wire of tons of available streaming options. Wanted to take a flyer on any of those random Rams receivers? Sorry! Think Dylan Sampson could be a fine emergency RB2? Nope!

It is going to be anarchy on your waiver wire this week, so I encourage careful reading of the below recommendations to maximize whatever value may actually exist and to protect yourself from the worst impacts of the Byepocalypse. But honestly, you (or someone in your league) will be starting a hilarious lineup in Week 11, and that’s unavoidable. Tune in to start/sit on Thursday for best practices to navigate this weekend.

Disclaimer: All roster percentages are from ESPN. Players must be available in more than 50 percent of leagues, with recommendations based on 10-team PPR formats.

Running back waiver wire targets

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenny Gainwell (Buccanneers)

(Buccanneers) Seth McGowan (Colts)

(Colts) Samaje Perine (Bengals)

(Bengals) Kaelon Black (49ers)

Alright, it’s time to lock in, because we are in for it at running back this week. If you are like most fantasy football teams this year and already have subpar running backs and one of them is on bye this week? Well … uh, yeah. Yeah. Let’s get into it. Kenneth Gainwell is not even the starter on his own team yet is far and away the best running back option on waivers under 50 percent rostership, sitting on just over 49 percent of teams (phew). We’ve seen what Tampa Bay does offensively when Baker Mayfield either doesn’t play or is limited, and considering the state of running back next week, Gainwell will be an elite starter on some teams.

Seth McGowan also appears to have settled into a 30 percent-ish snap share behind the not-traded Jonathan Taylor, which is all we can really hope for in fantasy, and I was reasonably impressed by his burst in Week 10. They’re the only two RBs that play in that offense, and I doubt the Colts will want to run Taylor into the ground with the season already in the tank. Samaje Perine is simply my effort to get a piece of what looks like an utterly unstoppable offense in Cincinnati, and if we’re gambling on dudes falling into the end zone during the Byepocalypse, this is not the worst gamble.

Speaking of falling into the end zone, that is what you’re going to need to look for at the running back spot if none of these guys are available this week and you’re in a bind. There is no one else I can recommend who will actually get volume, but there are guys like Kaelon Black who I at least know will get carries. When we’re splitting these kinds of hairs, we just have to hope one of those carries finds the end zone.

Wide receivers waiver wire targets

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordyn Tyson (Saints)

(Saints) Adonai Mitchell (Jets)

Super thin, relatively uninteresting week at wide receiver, though I am appalled that Jordyn Tyson only made it to 42 percent rostership after I banged the drum for him last week as the keynote player of that column. Well, we’re doing it again, and I wager that he’ll be ineligible next week given he had 11 catches for 80 yards in Week 10. Let’s just say I think the Saints next three games against the Bears, Bengals and Packers will have pass-heavy game scripts.

Also: we’re officially doing this with Adonai Mitchell, who has turned 15 targets in the last two weeks into only three catches. In statistics, we have a term for that: OMGTSRGPHU (“oh my god, that screams regression, go pick him up”). There’s no way that Mitchell can see this kind of volume and not produce more fantasy points, though I’m moderately concerned about Cade Klubnik and his abilities under center should Geno Smith miss time. But with a matchup against the Chargers and Miami coming up? I’m in.

Tight end waiver wire targets

Minnesota Vikings tight end Gavin Bartholomew | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chig Okonkwo (Commanders)

(Commanders) Gavin Bartholomew (Vikings)

Tight end continues to be my nemesis, but I still believe in the volume that Chig Okonkwo has been seeing in the Commanders’ passing offense even if he’s been just as up and down as anyone else. Somehow, Washington isn’t dead in that division, but they have their work cut out for them. With no Terry McLaurin for the rest of the season, I do think they want to feature Okonkwo more and more in that offense.

And because what is the point of being completely serious in the tight end section anyway? Gavin Bartholomew, who you’ve never heard of, stood to benefit from the arrival of Kirk Cousins and injuries to T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver that made him the only real pass-catching tight end left. He had four targets, three catches and a pretty sick touchdown. This is peak gambler’s fallacy, and don’t even think about this unless Hockenson misses Week 11 as well, but he was hooping out there.

Quarterback waiver wire targets

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Rodgers (Steelers)

(Steelers) Fernando Mendoza (Raiders)

(Raiders) Cam Ward (Titans)

Life is an illusion where we think we have finished recommending picking up Aaron Rodgers for the season, but we have not; after a dud week and a bye, Rodgers is back below my minimum and is back on the list. Fantasy quarterbacks who don’t run are a simple equation: two touchdowns for a fine performance, three for a good one. That’s your Rodgers investment thesis.

Meanwhile, I’d like to launch an exploratory committee into HeisMendoza, also known as Fernando Mendoza, whose running ability has the chance to turn him into a Jaxson Dart-type fantasy asset down the stretch. It doesn’t actually matter if Mendoza is a good or even average passer this year in fantasy; if he runs 6-10 times per game and gets goal line carries? We can work with that. Finally, and do this at your own risk, Cam Ward is unironically startable this week against the Dallas Cowboys despite being terrible in fantasy on balance this season. The Cowboys defense is so bad that you could start a parked car against them and they’d probably score 12 PPR points.

Defense streaming advice

Thinking about defenses that should be available this week leads me to the Lions D/ST or the Jets D/ST, two units playing horrible offenses in Week 11, though the Lions will be without Aidan Hutchinson for the rest of the season. With defenses, though, try to aim for the worst QBs you can. In my league, I started the pretty trash Colts defense against Kyle McCord and the Dolphins to great success this week.