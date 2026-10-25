Giants vs. Texans live player stats, box score and match stats in NFL Week 7

On paper, the 2-4 Houston Texans are looking up in the standings at the 3-2-1 New York Giants. But it feels like the former is finally hitting its stride and turning into the AFC contender we always expected to see, while the latter's season is teetering perilously close to the brink.

The headliner here, of course, is JJ McCarthy, who now finds himself thrust into a starting role with Big Blue after coming on in relief of a struggling Jameis Winston in last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints. Were McCarthy's numbers in that game merely a product of some big throws against a prevent defense, or does he have a chance to take this job and run with it? And can he keep Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely afloat for fantasy purposes?

Houston's defense should provide a stiffer test, though it's been the Texans offense that's carried it to consecutive wins after an 0-4 start. CJ Stroud should have little trouble picking apart this Giants secondary, especially with Tank Dell now back in the fold for the first time since 2024. Are we in for a shootout in Texas, or will one of these young QBs come crashing back to Earth — and take big-time playmakers like Likely, Winston and Nico Collins with them? You can follow along with all of the Steelers vs. Saints player and game stats below with us as we track this Week 7 game.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Giants vs. Texans player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary