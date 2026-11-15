Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing on Sunday? Lions injury report for early Munich kickoff

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions are technically the home team, but will be playing early on Sunday in NFL Week 10 against the New England Patriots as they take part in the Munich game of the league's international series. However, the star wide receiver for Dan Campbell's team and the focal point of the passing offense has been listed as questionable with a rib injury for this matchup against New England after being limited in practice.

Especially with the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff for the Patriots-Lions game in Munich, fantasy football managers and fans alike are wondering if he's going to be playing in this game. We obviously won't have the official word until 1.5 hours before kickoff, but for anyone looking to set their lineup earlier, we have the latest on St. Brown and his availability for Week 10.

Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing today? Lions WR should play despite questionable tag

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though it's not official, we expect St. Brown to play against the Patriots on Sunday in Munich. Not only is the same injury that the Lions listed him as questionable with last week against Miami — where he went on to play, leave the game at one point, and still come back and produce — but the Lions star is also of German heritage on his mom's side. This is a game he's made clear means a ton to him, and all signs point to him suiting up for it.

If that is the case, then fantasy managers are obviously starting him. While Jameson Williams would come in as the WR1 if St. Brown were to miss this game, Detroit doesn't have any pass-catcher who impacts the game quite like No. 14. He's going to be on the field and he's going to be used often if he's playing.

As things have been trending that way and with what we know about the situation for him and the Lions, expect him to play and to have his normal role in the Lions offense.

Lions WR depth chart drops off quick after Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams

Lions Depth Chart Role Player WR1 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR2 Jameson Williams WR3 Isaac TeSlaa WR4 DeAndre Carter WR5 Tay Martin

When you look at the depth chart at receiver in Detroit, it becomes clear quickly why Amon-Ra St. Brown is so important to the operation. Jameson Williams has come into his own, but he's also questionable as a WR1 in any offense. But more notably, the depth behind them is lacking. Isaac TeSlaa has been more of a gadget player, DeAndre Carter is a veteran who, frankly, doesn't see the field often, and you're probably just finding out about Tay Martin right now if you're reading this.

It's not great, but it's also a construct of how the Lions offense is built. St. Brown is the focal point of the passing game, Jahmyr Gibbs is the straw that stirs the drink, and Williams seemingly oscillates with tight end Sam LaPorta as the third pass-catcher in the pecking order. It all tracks, but it does make a St. Brown injury particularly worrisome whenever it crops up, hence why we're looking so closely at his Week 10 availability.

Fantasy football outlook for Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Patriots

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If St. Brown plays, as we mentioned, you're starting him in fantasy football. After all, he was questionable with the ribs last week against the Dolphins and still finished the game with eight receptions on 10 targets for 86 yards. While he didn't find the end zone, he continued to be a high-volume target who produces yardage week in and week out.

The Patriots do have a well-respected cornerback in Christian Gonzalez who could match up with St. Brown. However, we also just saw Gonzo get absolutely picked on by Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and the Packers offense last week. Even in what looks like a tough matchup on paper, there is clearly still an avenue for St. Brown to find plenty of production in this matchup.

Having said that, even if you're starting St. Brown, anyone who has Gibbs or LaPorta in their leagues could still comfortably start both players in this matchup. If Gonzalez does a good job shadowing St. Brown, it will open up the field and touches for the other two, and Williams could fit that bill as well. In any case, though, this feels more or less like a game where you're not adjusting anything and starting your Lions, St. Brown most definitely included.