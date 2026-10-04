Is Jalen Coker playing today? Panthers injury report with breakout WR questionable

The one silver lining amid a rash of injuries to the Carolina Panthers' receiving core — rookie Chris Brazzell II began the year on IR, and Xavier Legette just joined him last week — was the emergence of Jalen Coker as a legitimate WR2 opposite Tetairoa McMillan. He put up a whopping 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns across Carolina's first two games and seemed poised for a breakout year three.

But now he, too, has been waylaid by the injury bug. Coker left Week 3's loss to the Cleveland Browns with a quad injury, and while there was some hope earlier in the week that he'd be able to go on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions, it wasn't to be.

Is Jalen Coker playing today? Week 4 looking unlikely

Coker missed Carolina's first practice on Wednesday, but he put in limited work on both Thursday and Friday, and the questionable tag opened the door to him playing in Week 4. Unfortunately, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that Coker is "unlikely to play" on Sunday night. Schefter's word here is usually bond, meaning that Bryce Young will have to deliver in a primetime spot without one of his primary weapons.

Panthers wide receiver depth chart with Jalen Coker out

Position Player WR1 Tetairoa McMillan WR2 Brycen Tremayne WR3 John Metchie III WR4 David Moore WR5 Ja'seem Reed

McMillan can be a one-man offense when he gets rolling, and his presence here helps cover for a multitude of sins. Plus, Tremayne has come on of late when given an opportunity, and the Panthers boast a deep tight end room in Tommy Tremble, Darren Waller and Mitchell Evans.

Still, though, it's hard not to look at this depth chart and wonder what could've been — and for how much longer Young and head coach Dave Canales can keep this offense afloat. There's just very little in the way of proven NFL production behind T-Mac, which will allow even a vulnerable secondary like to Detroit to key on him and make somebody else beat them. Coker had been filling that void expertly through two weeks, but at a certain point you run out of bodies.

Fantasy football replacements for Jalen Coker

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons | Butch Dill/GettyImages

The Panthers play on Sunday night, which put fantasy managers hoping for good news on Coker in a bit of a bind. It doesn't exactly feel worth it to take a stab on a different Panthers receiver like Tremayne or Metchie III, even in a plum matchup against the Lions. Waller, though, is worthy of firing up as either a TE1 or even a FLEX play in certain lineups: The once-retired veteran has found a second wind in Carolina, posting five catches for 51 yards on eight targets with Coker largely out of the lineup last weekend.

Young has to throw the ball to somebody, and while McMillan figures to soak up lots of volume, a pass-happy game script should leave plenty of targets to go around. Waller's shown that he has plenty of juice left in the tank, and the Lions have struggled to cover the middle of the field in the past.