Is Quinshon Judkins playing today? Browns Week 6 injury report with RB banged up

Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens is the biggest game the Cleveland Browns have had in recent memory, with a chance to move to 4-2 and assume first place in the AFC North if they can find a way to upset Lamar Jackson and Co. at home. But this is the Browns we're talking about, so of course the football gods have seen fit to completely decimate Cleveland's backfield.

Bellcow Quinshon Judkins left last week's loss to the New York Jets with an ankle injury after posting 44 yards on 14 carries. It's hard to overstate his importance to a Browns running back group that has essentially nothing in the way of proven production behind him. But while he's doing everything he can to suit up in Week 6 and seems to be trending in the right direction, his status remains very much up in the air just hours before kickoff.

Is Quinshon Judkins playing today? Browns RB1 a true game-time call

UPDATE (11:55 a.m. ET): Judkins tested his ankle in pregame warmups, but to no avail. Per Adam Schefter, the Browns will be without their starting running back on Sunday, meaning the depth chart will be down to just Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime.

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins, who was questionable with an ankle injury, is out today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2026

After missing Cleveland's first two practices this week, Judkins returned as a limited participant on Friday, giving some hope that he might be able to push through his ankle issue against Baltimore. But on Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport poured some cold water on that optimism: It sounds like Judkins is a true game-time decision, with pregame workouts determining whether he'll be able to go.

#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins (ankle) will workout pregame to determine his status, sources say. He practiced just once this week. Meanwhile, LB Carson Schwesinger (ankle) will do the same, with optimism that he goes. https://t.co/WP7NQswKMp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2026

The fact that Judkins was able to at least get a practice in this week is a good sign that his injury isn't overly serious, as is the fact that the Browns opted not to call up another running back from the practice squad on Friday. Still, so much uncertainty over his health wouldn't seem to point to a huge workload coming on Sunday, which means Cleveland's backfield could be stretched to its limit.

Browns RB depth chart if Quinshon Judkins can't play

Position Player RB1 Jaleel McLaughlin RB2 Audric Estime RB3 Michael Burton (FB)

Dylan Sampson has already been ruled out for Week 6 as he ramps up after starting the season on injured reserve, and Raheim Sanders just got put on IR himself earlier in the week. The Browns picked up Audric Estime off the Vikings' practice squad, but as things stand, he and Jaleel McLaughlin are the only two running backs we can say with certainty will enter Sunday's game at something close to full health.

Seriously, that's it; beyond fullback Michael Burton, it's unclear exactly who will carry the ball for the Browns if Judkins can't suit up. No matter what, Cleveland is going to be asking a whole lot of Deshaun Watson against a strong Ravens defense on Sunday.

Fantasy football replacements for Quinshon Judkins

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Of the other two available options, McLaughlin would seem to be the preferable play from a fantasy perspective. He's more of a receiving back than the bruising Estime, but he's also been with the Browns all season, whereas Estime is just now getting up to speed with a new team. He's rarely shouldered double-digit carries at the NFL level, but he flashed some real versatility across three seasons with the Broncos before coming to Cleveland in 2026.

Of course, if you want to steer clear of this backfield entirely, that's more than understandable given the uncertainty and the tough matchup. Some other viable flex options include Dameon Pierce, who's filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley in a beleaguered Eagles backfield on Sunday, and iffier options like Bears RB Roschon Johnson (filling in for an injured Kyle Monangai) and Patriots RB Corey Kiner (with TreVeyon Henderson out).