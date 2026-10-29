Jeffery Simmons NFL trade grades: Bears fix their defense with king's ransom for Titans All-Pro

All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is on the move and the Chicago Bears made their splash trade to improve their defensive front. After starting 5-2 on the season and heading into a huge matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Week 8. Chicago and general manager Ryan Poles didn't pull back either, sending two first-round picks to the Tennessee Titans in the deal for Simmons.

The Bears are sending two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder to the Titans for Jeff Simmons. A monster deal. https://t.co/yue0reyeOF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2026

It's a ground-shaking move for the Bears and one that indicates the obvious direction for the one-win Titans. But let's dive deeper into this trade, first looking at the details and then handing out grades to both the Bears and Titans for how they came out of this deal.

Jeffery Simmons traded to Bears for two first-round picks and more

The Bears pulled no punches to get this deal done, sending the Titans their next two first-round picks in the NFL Draft, while also swapping a 2027 fourth-round pick for a 2028 fifth-round pick, ostensibly. Trading for a player of Simmons' caliber at just 29 years old was going to be a costly endeavor regardless for the Bears or any inquiring party, but especially for a player who has already signed his extension and is under contract through the 2030 season with a potential out on the deal (only a $4.05 million dead cap hit) after the 2029 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Titans clearly got one of the best deals that they were going to find on the market by moving Simmons. It's a tough pill to swallow given how little has gone right for Tennessee, but it's a move that signifies to fans that they are certainly still in the midst of a rebuild and that the front office believes there is still quite a lot of work to be done.

Now, let's hand out some grades.

Bears' Jeffery Simmons trade grade: A-

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anytime a team is giving up this type of draft capital, it better be for a player who's worth it. Jeffery Simmons is undeniably that caliber of player, especially for the Bears in their current situation and with the team's trajectory in the 2026 season.

The Bears offense is firing on all cylinders with Caleb Williams back in the fray under Ben Johnson, but the defense has been suspect at times. Chicago's defensive line was identified as a potential weakness coming into the year and that has proven true over the first seven games of the year. They have had an inconsistent pass rush and the run defense has been hot and cold throughout the year, which is a two-fold problem that Simmons provides some immediate answers for.

Simmons has the fifth-best pass rush grade in the NFL this season among 126 qualified defensive tackles, according to PFF, this season and already has four sacks to his credit. But he's also a Top 20 run defender at the position as well. More importantly, that has been the norm for the All-Pro interior game-wrecker as he's simply one of the most dominant players at the position despite not having much help around him in Tennessee.

Adding him to the Bears defense is a real rising tides situation. He elevates the likes of Montez Sweat and Austin Booker off the edge because of the attention he demands, while also having his own individual impact. I do think there's good reason to believe that Chicago, even only slightly, overpaid by sending two first-round picks in this deal, but the caliber of player they got in return combined with having Simmons under contract for the next half decade makes it worth it and still earns an overall highly favorable grade.

Titans' Jeffery Simmons trade grade: B+

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

My longtime best friend, a Titans fans, texted me immediately as this trade transpired and his reaction, I'm sure, is similar to a lot of fans of Tennessee at this point: "The one good thing the Titans still had is gone."

That's, unfortunately, not untrue. The Titans are in a bit of purgatory right now in that their roster talent is so depleted as a whole that it feels as if they can't even properly evaluate whether or not quarterback Cam Ward is a potential franchise quarterback or not in Tennessee. There are developing signs that suggest he's not, but it's also not entirely fair to make that judgment just yet.

However, what I'll tell my friend and Titans fans is that, despite what a deflating feeling this trade brings about, the front office's process isn't misguided. No matter where you fall on your evaluation of Ward, it's still clear that the franchise isn't close to competing. They aren't a year away, and the most optimistic projections would be that they could be two years away. But by that time, Simmons would be a 31-year-old defensive tackle getting paid more than $30 million per season. He's likely still good, but you've also kind of missed the window in Tennessee for his prime at that point as well.

Adding two first-round picks much more cleanly fits the Titans' timeline to be competitive. They'll have multiple bites at the apple within the first 32 picks to be able to add impact talent around Ward, Carnell Tate and some of the other young pieces on this roster as they continue to build the roster into something that can be competitive.

It's never easy to be a fan of a team in this position on this side of the trade. And for sure, it's only worth it if the team hits on the draft picks that they received in return. That being said, this was the right process for the Titans, and now we just have to see if they can make it pay off.