The Dallas Cowboys own the worst defense — by far — in the National Football League. They average 393.8 yards allowed per game (32nd), allow 28.2 points per game (30th) and have managed just eight total takeaways on the year (30th).

Team owner Jerry Jones, after 10 games, has apparently seen enough and forced head coach Brian Schottenheimer to take defensive play-calling responsibilities away from first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Dallas hired Parker from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason and was advertised as a defensive savant. If he was somehow an enemy plant by the Cowboys' NFC East rival, the plot paid dividends in a year when the Eagles, ironically, were worse themselves.

Nevertheless, this kind of change isn't going to magically save Dallas from another lost campaign. Even with the NFC East playing pretty poor football across the board, it would take a lot more than just Parker sitting quietly in the booth while Mike Pettine makes the on-field decisions going forward.

Why the Cowboys' season can't be saved by benching DC Christian Parker

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas has a pretty tough schedule ahead. Four of the final seven games are against opponents that sit above .500, with three of them either already in playoff position or in the hunt. Considering it just requires a competent offense to find the end zone against them, the Cowboys are probably bound for a 3-4 record to close out the year at best.

The division race is going to be tight with the leading New York Giants facing an even tougher final slate, but it's the Washington Commanders who could come out of nowhere and steal the title. Dallas looks to be on a collision course as the two historic rivals face each other in the final week of the year. If the Cowboys defense hasn't improved, even slightly, there's no chance of them sneaking into the playoffs.

The question going forward will now be whether Parker is a one-and-done coordinator. He clearly was oversold in his innovative abilities, and the team even upgraded the lineup to try to match his vision. If Pettine finds more success in the last two months, he could easily replace Parker for 2027 and beyond.

With high-profile defensive assets like cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown set to be free agents in the offseason, the Cowboys need clear direction in their leadership going forward. Schottenheimer's job isn't safe by any means, and if a division title isn't, in fact, in the cards, then players currently on the team with the opportunity to depart will depart and it'll be tough to lure in better options unless a big splash is made.

Taking play calling away from Parker is too little too late for Dallas. It shouldn't have taken a 46-point slaughter for the defense to get to this point. Blowing that fourth quarter lead to the Arizona Cardinals should've been the moment to make a change. Now there's just too much ground to make up with very little left to salvage a solution.