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Jets vs. Patriots live player stats, box score and match stats for Week 6

Live match and player stats for the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots in Week 6.
ByChris Landers
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Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2026
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2026 | Michael Owens/GettyImages

What a difference a couple of weeks can make. The New England Patriots were all but left for dead after another punchless offensive performance against the Jags dropped them to 1-2. Now, though, Drake Maye is slinging it like an MVP candidate again, while New England is 3-2 and breathing down the Buffalo Bills' neck in the AFC East. The Patriots will be without TreVeyon Henderson, but Rhamondre Stevenson has emerged as a workhorse of late, and welcoming AJ Brown back to the lineup from injured reserve will be a huge boost.

They have another divisional opponent on tap for Week 6, as the New York Jets head to Foxboro looking to build on a surprisingly respectable start to the 2026 season. Breece Hall is once again out, but Braelon Allen has been more than capable in his stead, and with an adult in Geno Smith at the controls (and WR Adonai Mitchell coming on strong) New York's offense is finally playing the way its talent always suggested it should. Of course, "respectable" and "contention" are two different things, but the Jets can suddenly thrust themselves smack into the AFC Wild Card mix if they can pull the upset on Sunday.

It feels like anything and everything is on the table when these two rivals get together, so fans will be ready to get in on the action in Week 6 and keep up with all of the performances in this game. Can Maye stay hot with his WR1 back? Can Allen continue to step up? It'll be fun to watch, and you can keep track of all of the Jets vs. Patriots player and match stats throughout the game below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Jets vs. Patriots player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

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