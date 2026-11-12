John Harbaugh made the right trade deadline call for the Giants, even if fans hate it

The New York Giants didn't make any trades at the NFL trade deadline despite leading the NFC East, and that was the best possible path head coach John Harbaugh could've taken. Typically a team in playoff position will attempt to buy a high-profile piece off a team clearly down and out for the year, but Harbaugh has been aroudn the block. And he knows that sometimes the best move is the one you don't make.

Particularly, fans and pundits alike were keyed in on the potential for New York to snag Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to spearhead the Giants' rushing attack. Reportedly, general manager Joe Schoen had offered as much as a 2027 second-round pick, but rescinded it days before the deadline because the Colts were holding out waiting for a better offer.

Indianapolis was delusional in thinking they could get a first-round pick, especially after it had already traded multiple other high-profile pieces away and the team is in a competitive tail spin. This was a take it or leave it situation for both teams, and New York made the right choice planting its feet then walking away rather than capitulating.

Giants' lack of trade activity actually keeps them in best position for long term

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles | Caleb Bowlin/GettyImages

Harbaugh knows his team better than anybody. Would adding a star running back like Taylor have elevated the team to true competitor status? Sure. Schoen also reportedly called the Atlanta Falcons to inquire about Bijan Robinson. He was probably laughed out of the call, but it was worth a shot.

However, New York's three-headed monster in the backfield featuring Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary has been effective enough to get the team to the top of the division. Even with starting their third quarterback after eight games, the Giants' passing attack has been pretty good too. Introducing a new face to the mix could've caused more damage than it was intended to fix.

Fans wanted a splashy name to prove New York is a contender but one big acquisition does not a contender make. In fact, even if the Giants got Taylor, it wouldn't have put them in the contender category whatsoever.

The Giants are winning, yes, but they haven't defeated an opponent with a record above .500 all year. The rest of the NFC East is a mess, so this just happens to be the perfect storm Harbaugh could navigate his team through to this point. He's aware there's a bigger picture here, and New York is in a position to keep growing rather than risk going all-in for an unrealistic championship run.

A splashy move could still come this offseason. This year, though, the goal should be to maintain the division lead and reach the playoffs. Anything after that is gravy and vastly exceeding expectations. Acquiring a big name now could've jeopardized that and prevented the team from fleshing out the roster more next offseason.

Harbaugh's been here before and he deserves fans' patience. After all the years of disappointment, standing pat at the trade deadline should be the least of