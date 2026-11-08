Lions vs. Dolphins live player stats, box score and match stats for Madrid game in NFL Week 9

The Detroit Lions have been white-hot of late, knocking off the rival Packers and Vikings over the past two weeks. The competition looks much easier in NFL Week 9 as they head south for a matchup against the struggling Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. All told, it looks like the type of matchup wherein Jahmyr Gibbs, Jared Goff, a slightly banged-up Amon-Ra St. Brown and even Jameson Williams could be in line for monstrous days. However, don't overlook the fact that the Lions defense has been suspect and the Dolphins have been showing life. Ollie Gordon II could have a nice day, Malik Washington is one to watch and Malik Willis is always a wild card. Especially in Miami, this could be a sneaky fun matchup, especially for fantasy managers.

Could we be in for a sneaky shootout with the Lions and Dolphins? It's really not out of the question given how things are lining up for this matchup. Regardless, though, it's a game both fan bases will have eyes on for the Sunday slate. And everyone can follow along with all of the Lions vs. Dolphins player and game stats in Week 9 with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Lions vs. Dolphins player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary