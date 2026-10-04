Makai Lemon can shed early bust label with Eagles amid DeVonta Smith injury

Makai Lemon might finally get a chance to prove he was worth the first round selection and that the Philadelphia Eagles were right to move on from A.J. Brown. Through his first three NFL games, you would think he’s more of a bust than a player with a lot of potential. He’s been targeted nine times with seven receptions and just 38 total receiving yards. He’s been primarily used as a utility player in the offense. With DeVonta Smith out in Week 4, it opens up the chance for him to have a bigger role.

Lemon can’t waste this opportunity. He might not dodge the bust allegations if he doesn’t make the most of Smith being out. This also falls on the Eagles coaching staff to find better ways to get him involved outside of limited play selections.

Why Makai Lemon’s success without DeVonta Smith is tied to Sean Mannion

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When conversations about first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion arise, it’s usually about Jalen Hurts and how they’re building the offense around him. This time around, Mannion’s focus should be on getting Lemon involved in the offense. The fact that he’s essentially being used as a utility player rather than a real threat in this offense isn’t fair to Lemon. He can be a big play weapon for him, which is why Mannion has to draw up plays to get Lemon involved.

“I got faith in the coaches in what they call. So whatever they have me doing, just making sure I do my job,” Lemon said, per Eagles beat reporter Cayden Steele.

Eagles rookie Makai Lemon on the struggling screen game: “Those are able to keep the defense honest. So I feel like we definitely are getting better at those. Just keep working on them.



“But I got faith in the coaches in what they call. So whatever they have me doing, just… — Cayden Steele (@cayden_steele19) October 2, 2026

This is the crux of Lemon’s involvement in the offense right now. Now that Smith is out, Lemon has to have a bigger role. Mannion has to design some schemes to get Lemon involved and help him build some confidence. Sure, Dontayvion Wicks now moves into the WR1 role, but now that Smith is out, Lemon has to help the offense when it comes to the passing game. Lemon has to prove he’s ready for a bigger workload, but it’s ultimately up to Mannion to find more than one way to maximize Lemon.

How important is it for Lemon to establish a bigger role with Philadelphia?

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lemon is unfairly being called a bust. The Eagles haven’t really incorporated him into the offense like they can. That’s why this period with Smith out is going to be paramount for Lemon. He has to show he can be a threat in this offense. When the Eagles traded Brown, they felt like they replenished what he left while also getting depth. Smith is averaging 78 receiving yards per game. Without that, the passing offense could struggle to build momentum.

Philadelphia hasn’t had a threatening passing game for some time. With some new faces in the receiver room, the Eagles are relying on depth to be a factor. Jalen Hurts is averaging just over 200 passing yards per game. He has to have more of an impact in this offense if the Eagles want to be a threat in the NFC.

Lemon doesn’t need to be great in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. He does, however, have to show that he can be impactful in this offense. Hurts needs as many weapons as possible and with Smith out, that adds more pressure on everybody else. First, the Eagles have to find the best way to incorporate Lemon. Lemon then needs to show that whatever role is thrown his way he can handle. He’s had a limited role and hasn’t really thrived. Maybe that’s more on the scheme than it is his ability. He’ll have the answer to that question and whether he can be a significant boost to this offense while Smith recovers with his hamstring injury.