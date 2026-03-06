Mike Evans free agency landing spots: What's the WR's next act after Tampa?

Death, taxes and Mike Evans suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and finishing with over 1,000 receiving yards. Until 2025, these were the three guarantees of life, but after injury caused Evans to miss too many games to hit that mark, it's time to rethink that age-old adage. In fact, 2026 might find Evans not even playing for the Buccaneers anymore.

With the veteran wideout hitting free agency and the Buccaneers not necessarily looking like Super Bowl contenders, Evans may want to finish out his time in the NFL in a place where he can be a little closer to earning another ring.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last year's Super Bowl runners-up just opened up a major need at wide receiver by releasing Stefon Diggs. Could Mike Evans be the savior for the New England Patriots in 2026?

New England checks a lot of boxes for Evans. They need a receiver. They have a very good quarterback and offensive coordinator. They'll probably be title contenders again next season, though a more difficult schedule, coupled with the Bills improving, makes it hard to definitively answer "yes" to that question, though New England remains fairly far ahead of Tampa in the race for a 2026 title.

Patriots WR 2025 Receptions Stefon Diggs 85 Mack Hollins 46 Kayshon Boutte 33 DeMario Douglas 31 Kyle Williams 10

With Diggs gone, Evans can slide right in as that No. 1 receiver for the Patriots. The team has an enticing collection of young receivers with Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams, but none of those guys have proved that he can be a true top guy for an NFL team. Evans is a short-term solution and the Patriots could opt to pursue an A.J. Brown trade instead, but Evans would be much cheaper and wouldn't require parting ways with any draft picks.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Is there a team in the NFL in more need of wide receiver help than the San Francisco 49ers? Brandon Aiyuk is never playing a game for this team again. Jauan Jennings is a free agent. At the moment, the Niners head into the offseason with Ricky Pearsall as their best receiver. No offense to Pearsall, but this is untenable for a team with hopes of making a deep playoff run.

If Evans wants to sign somewhere where he'll be the unquestioned main guy, the 49ers have to be very appealing, especially if Jennings opts to go elsewhere, something that seems more and more likely as we approach free agency.

Add in the George Kittle torn Achilles and you get a situation that might work out well for Evans financially: desperation. More than any other potential landing spot, the 49ers can't afford to not spend money on pass-catchers this offseason. With the 11th-most cap space to work with, the 49ers can offer Evans a sizable one-year deal and push the can down the road as far as finding future receiver talent goes.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Keenan Allen is a free agent this offseason as well. Could the Los Angeles Chargers swap one veteran wideout for another?

Keenan Allen returned to his long-time home in Los Angeles last year after a one-year stop in Chicago and was a key part of the Chargers' passing attack, catching 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns. Good numbers, but Evans was about as good, if not better, on a per-game basis despite being a bit hobbled once he returned from injury.

Yards Per Game Yards Per Reception Touchdowns Mike Evans 48.4 12.3 3 Keenan Allen 45.7 9.6 4

Assuming Evans is healthy, he represents an upgrade over Allen and gives the Chargers a true No. 1 receiver. Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston have their moments, but this offense runs much more smoothly when they're the WR2 and WR3. SIgning Evans as the Allen replacement ensures that's the case in a way that re-signing Allen doesn't necessarily do, as Allen has shown more fall off in recent years than Evans has. I mean, 2025 was the first time ever in Evans' NFL career that he failed to hit the 1,000-yard mark. Allen has seven seasons in which he's failed to do that.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Why not give Lamar Jackson another weapon? Rashod Bateman had a disappointing 2025 season, and bringing Evans in as the DeAndre Hopkins replacement would be an instant upgrade there. Pairing Evans with Zay Flowers potentially gives the Baltimore Ravens their best pair of top receivers of the Jackson era.

Now, here's the issue: Evans almost certainly has to take a pay cut to sign in Baltimore. The other three teams here rank in the top 11 in cap space at the moment, but the Ravens rank 19th in cap space, meaning Baltimore has a tighter budget to work with this offseason. This could change with a restructure of Jackson's deal, but that hasn't happened yet. If it were going to, you'd think it would have with free agency this close, right?

This might be the most fun fit for Evans, because he can make things happen down the field with Jackson throwing him the football. It's also the landing spot that feels the hardest to make happen, because honestly, I'm not sure what the Ravens are even doing this offseason. The team still has to figure out the Tyler Linderbaum situation, whether that means spending big money to retain him or having to search for a replacement center.