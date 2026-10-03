New Seahawks owner wasted no time insulting Seattle's elite fans

Nobody knows where the Seattle Seahawks are going to play their games after 2032. That's when the team's current lease ends at Lumen Field but there's an opportunity to extend it through 2062. However, there's no guarantee the city of Seattle still exists by then either. That's at least the logic new Seahawks owner Vinod Khosla appears to operating under.

"I will never say never," he told Axios' Dan Primack when asked if he'd commit to not relocating the franchise. "Will this team be in Seattle 500 years from now?"

Khosla had to issue a statement on X Saturday to clear things up, claiming his quote was distorted and "sent an entire city into a spiral for no reason."

To all @Seahawks fans and @12s, we have no plans to move the team, have never discussed it, haven’t even thought about it. End of story. I've said repeatedly we have no plans to change anything. Feel sad for the reporters looking for views and clicks who distort my answer out of… — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) October 3, 2026

That's not exactly how new ownership should begin its tenure. Fans want to be confident in new leadership and be assured of continuity and stability. Khosla gave the over-honest answer every NFL owner is thinking in their head when taken down that particular line of questioning.

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To be fair, Khosla did follow up his "never say never" answer with assurance he has "no current plans to change anything about the team, including the coach, president, operation or Lumen Field." However, he's still got a lot of learning to do about being an NFL owner. You don't make your fans blink incredulously by leaving the door open to abandoning them and the city.

Khosla already had an uphill climb to earn the full support of the fan base too. He previously owned a minority stake in the San Francisco 49ers, one of the Seahawks' fiercest NFC West rivals. Khosla insisted to Axios he's "not confused" when it comes to his rooting interests moving forward.

Seattle fans are already on edge when it comes to keeping a successful team in town. The scars from the NBA's Super Sonics moving to Oklahoma City are still healing, especially after the franchise lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy last season. Freshly winning the Super Bowl will help keep the Seahawks fanbase happy for the time being but Khosla will have to understand it can go from tepid to boiling rather quick the moment things go the opposite direction.

The bottom line is the franchise isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Stadium lease negotiations always create uncertainty, and the team has simply made an ownership change during the crucial period where those talks could be wrapped up successfully or drag on into the two-minute warning. Relocation talk would just be a bargaining tactic at most, not the nuclear option fans fear it'd be.