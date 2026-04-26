NFC South power rankings after the NFL Draft: Buccaneers back on top

The Buccaneers' recent draft picks and strategic moves position them as the favorite in a division where every team still has significant questions to answer

The NFC South remains wide-open after three teams finished tied for first place last season with eight wins each, leaving all four teams with realistic playoff potential

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone. To the surprise of nobody, the NFC South is still a wide-open race. Last season saw the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers finish in a three-way tie for first place, all a game below .500 with eight wins. The last-place New Orleans Saints won six games, just two back in the standings.

The NFC South is a popular punching bag, but it's the only division where all four teams have a real shot at hosting a playoff game. Let's take stock post-draft and rank 'em:

4. Carolina Panthers

Dave Canales, Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers won the division last season and put together one of the more well-rounded draft classes, and yet... that was still an eight-win team, and the Panthers are still shrouded in the offensive concerns inherent to a Bryce Young-led team.

Dave Canales is a phenomenal coach, but he only has so much to work with. The Panthers didn't address their hollow wide receiver room until the third round, and did so with Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II — the definition of a boom-or-bust prospect. Both Monroe Freeling and Sam Hecht should make an impact on the O-line, while second-round pick Lee Hunter is a major defensive run-stuffer at the line of scrimamge. But at the end of the day, Rico Dowdle is out and Tet McMillan is Young's only dependable target. The Panthers will struggle to put points on the board.

Carolina's defense was inconsistent all of last season. The Jaelan Phillips signing (plus the Hunter pick) should help. Their DB room could receive a considerable boost from fourth-round pick Will Lee. On the other hand, Phillips has a troubling injury history and the Panthers way overpaid. If the run game takes a step back and the Panthers can't supplement it with more explosive passing, this defense won't cover the difference.

Again, the NFC South had three eight-win teams last year. It is anybody's race, but the Panthers' ceiling is the lowest.

3. Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Falcons gave up the 13th overall pick in this week's NFL Draft to move up and select James Pearce Jr. a year ago. Pearce was sensational as a rookie, but he landed in legal trouble this offseason. There's a good chance Pearce's career is unaffected in the long run, but it still shines an uncomfortable light on Atlanta. The Rams used the Falcons' first-round pick on QB Ty Simpson — a clear as day mistake — but that doesn't mean the Falcons did not miss out on a potential foundational talent in that spot (Rueben Bain Jr., Makai Lemon and others would've made great Falcons).

Atlanta did well on Day 2, adding Zachariah Branch at wide receiver and Avieon Terrell (brother of A.J. Terrell) at cornerback, both of whom should help massively. The Falcons also upgraded at head coach this offseason, lest we forget. Kevin Stefanski's Browns tenure was a roller coaster, but he led Cleveland to the playoffs a couple years ago. He's the sort of offensive tactician Atlanta needs.

Unfortunately, we know Stefanski is often only as good as his quarterback. The Falcons will pick between Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. in training camp. The latter is coming off of another major knee injury, with a worrisome history dating back to his college career. Both QBs are deeply flawed. Penix is woefully inaccurate and allergic to the middle of the field. Tagovailoa is a game-manager who completely collapses under pressure.

The breadth of talent on the Falcons' offense is undeniable, but neither QB is equipped to maximize the tools available to them — while rumors of a potential Kyle Pitts trade could further undermine what the Falcons hope to accomplish in 2026. Atlanta has played below its means for so long. Don't be shocked if the trend continues.

2. New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Saints went 5-3 over the second half of last season, with Tyler Shough emerging as arguably the most polished quarterback from his draft class. The Saints clearly believe in Shough, as their first-round pick at No. 8 went to Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson. He becomes the 1B to Chris Olave's 1A, with DeVaughn Vele expected to produce out of the slot. Suddenly this Saints offense has real firepower.

Where the Saints really struggled last season was running the football. Travis Etienne should help in that department, as will Oscar Delp, a stout run-blocking tight end picked in the third round, and Jeremiah Wright, a second round-talent on the offensive line who fell into New Orleans' lap in the fourth round. If the Saints can generate more consistent vertical threats with their passing, that will also force defenses to change their approach, which potentially frees up more room to run.

Moore led the Eagles to a Super Bowl calling plays. Philly's offense fell off a cliff once he left. The Saints are also much further along on defense than a lot of folks realize: 12th in passing defense and second in rushing defense in 2026.

The Saints looked as good as any team in the NFC South, if not outright better than all of 'em down the stretch last season. Shough will need to prove his mettle as a full-time starter and there are still plenty of questions to answer, but New Orleans has the feel of a potential surprise contender in a division where all outcomes are on the table.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles - Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay essentially lucked into the best pick of the first round, adding Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 15 overall. Bain is a top-five talent who fell for mostly silly reasons. He measured with short arms at the Combine, but the tape is undeniable. Miami's defense was hellacious last season and Bain was its chief game-wrecker, always quick to invade the opposing quarterback's personal space.

The Bucs then added Mizzou linebacker Josiah Trotter in the second round, another exciting new element for Todd Bowles' blitz-happy scheme. They added pass-catchers in third-round pick Ted Hurst and sixth-round pick Bauer Sharp and pass protection with fifth-round pick Billy Schrauth. Few teams checked more boxes overall in the NFL Draft.

Tampa's offense has questions to answer, no doubt. Mike Evans is gone and Baker Mayfield unraveled down the stretch of last season. But he was also an MVP candidate at the midway point, and we know the highs Mayfield is capable of. If the Bucs can establish the run more often, that should help Mayfield play point guard a bit more effectively.

Like every team in the NFC South, who the heck actually knows what the Bucs will accomplish next season? But given their track record the past few years, the Bucs are the easiest team to bet on.

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