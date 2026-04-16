NFL Draft Rumors: Jets cancel Bailey visit, Ty Simpson-Arizona inevitability and more

Jermod McCoy's clean bill of health returning from a torn ACL has his draft stock trending way up.

The New York Jets threw another wrench into the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after canceling a visit with David Bailey.

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will take place exactly one week from today. Every team is knee-deep in scouting as front offices engage in final pre-draft deliberations, but plenty of mystery remains.

We know Fernando Mendoza will go No. 1 overall to Las Vegas; Kirk Cousins basically confirmed it. Beyond that, however, there is ample room for surprise. Here's the latest buzz from around the league as the rumor mill heats up:

Jets cancel scheduled visit with Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey

David Bailey - Texas Tech Red Raiders | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jets scheduled a 30 visit with Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey — then cancelled

New York met Bailey at his pro day and has done 'extensive work' on him already

The New York Jets cancelled their scheduled a Top 30 visit with Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey a week before the festivities unfold. All the signs point to the Jets targeting a linebacker with the No. 2 overall pick, with Bailey pitted against Ohio State's Avrell Reese in most projections.

Sources: Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey was supposed to have a 30 visit with the #Jets.



The team decided to cancel that visit. pic.twitter.com/JN9Dfp1Dym — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 15, 2026

This could just mean New York wanted to one of their 30 visit slots on a different prospect, having already established a baseline comfort with Bailey. According to NY Post's Brian Costello, the Jets "met with Bailey at his pro day last month and have done extensive work on him." He adds: "[The Jets] did not feel they needed to meet with him again."

While there will be speculation that New York's last-second cancelation points to a change of heart, Bailey is still the odds-on favorite to land with the Jets at No. 2. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. remains strong in his prediction:

"I get the sense the Jets will take production over potential here in the great Bailey vs. Arvell Reese debate."

The Jets hired Aaron Glenn to revamp a laggy defense, which didn't show much (if any) improvement last season. Bailey led the Big 12 in tackles for loss (19.5) and sacks (14.5) last season en route to All-American honors. He is viewed as a safer bet than Reese, lacking in outlier physical tools but far more advanced in his processing and fundamentals.

Given New York's desire to turn this ship around expeditiously, do not count out Bailey at No. 2. The Jets already did plenty of homework on the Texas Tech standout.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson heavily linked to Cardinals

Ty Simpson - Alabama Crimson Tide | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Alabama QB Ty Simpson linked to Arizona 'more than any other team' in pre-draft process

Simpson met with Cardinals on Thursday, the final day for 30 visits

The Arizona Cardinals met with Alabama quarterback and potential first-round pick Ty Simpson on Thursday, the last day for scheduled 30 visits. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Cardinals are connected to the 23-year-old gunslinger "more than any other team" so far.

In league circles, Simpson has been linked to Arizona more than any other team https://t.co/XmokCaLkGt — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 15, 2026

Simpson's stock remains difficult to pin down. On one hand, quarterback is typically valued above other positions. On the other, there's a much stronger QB class coming down the pipeline in 2027, while Simpson's lack of experience as a one-year college starter historically portends poorly for NFL success.

The Cardinals are currently slated to pick third overall in the first round. There is virtually zero chance Simpson comes off the board that high. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Arizona trading up to No. 30 for Simpson. Tanakthon projects Simpson to the Cardinals in the second round, at No. 34. FanSided's own Cody Williams has the Jets taking Simpson at No. 31, another team oft-tied to Simpson throughout the pre-draft process. So Arizona selecting Simpson is not a stone-cold guarantee, just incredibly likely based on the current reporting.

Simpson has all the tools for success in the NFL, but he will need additional seasoning — a patient hand. The Cardinals can hopefully let Simpson marinate behind Jacoby Brissett for a year before handing over the keys. That is as close to an ideal setup as Simpson will find, especially with a creative offensive mind like Mike LaFleur taking over.

Arizona — or any other team — needs to temper immediate expectations with Simpson. The right approach, however, could land them a diamond in the rough.

Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy viewed as 'top-five talent'

Jermod McCoy - Tennessee Volunteers | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

'Very real chance' Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy would be a top-10 pick had he been healthy last season

One NFL GM viewed McCoy as 'top-five player in this year's class' coming into the season

Cornerback Jermod McCoy put together a dominant sophomore campaign for Tennessee, stacking 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. That was in 2024, however. He missed his junior year to rehab a torn ACL, which naturally taints his NFL Draft stock. How teams weigh his natural talent against injury concerns and limited experience will ultimately determine just how high he lands in next Thursday's first round.

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, "there's a very real chance [McCoy] is a top-10 pick next week" had he been healthy this past season.

Here's how one NFL GM described McCoy to CBS: "I thought McCoy was a top-five player in this year's class based off last year's film. Everything looks incredibly easy for him. Injury will scare some people and don't blame them," said one GM.

This is a classic risk-reward proposition for a front office with the smarts (and the guts) to look past a checkered injury report. FanSided's Cody Williams still projects McCoy 11th overall to the Dolphins, but ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has him falling all the way to Cleveland with the 24th pick. It's safe to say there is a wide range of potential outcomes for McCoy.

McCoy is up there with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane as the most talented defensive backs in the class. We can't know the nitty-gritty of McCoy's medicals and what NFL teams uncovered in the pre-draft process, but he has a chance to massively outperform his eventual draft slot, regardless of where he ends up.

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