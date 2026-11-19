We're past the halfway point of the NFL regular season and there are only two weeks left in the college football regular season. Where in the world did the time go? But with that passing time, we're starting to get a better feel for the 2027 NFL Draft class, what teams will be targeting in the draft and simply how the first round could shake out. That's why we're back with another 2027 NFL mock draft that's going to run through those initial 32 selections in the draft proceedings.

The Eagles target a quarterback (that they wait on), the Raiders reunite old friends, the Cowboys do anything they can on defense and so much more. Let's dive into this mock draft, starting with a new team now picking No. 1 overall, the Tennessee Titans.

1. Tennessee Titans – WR Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

With the Chargers winning their first game of the season, it’s now the Titans in the top spot. There’s a case to be made — particularly after taking Carnell Tate in the first round last year — for selecting Colin Simmons or trading back. We’re not diving into trades just yet, and it’s too difficult for me to imagine any team in this position not taking Jeremiah Smith. Tennessee builds an elite Ohio State receiving corps as Smith truly has the size, speed, agility and hands to be a superstar.

2. Los Angeles Chargers – EDGE Colin Simmons

School: Texas

Texas Class: Junior

If you’re not going to be picking first overall anymore, Colin Simmons is a helluva consolation prize for the Chargers. There was talk about Khalil Mack potentially being dealt at the deadline, but LA could certainly stand to get a bit younger on the edge. Simmons is exceptionally explosive off the edge and, while he will need to add a touch of mass for better NFL run defense, but I still think he’s good in that avenue already. He’ll be a stud for the Bolts.

3. Miami Dolphins – QB Drew Mestemaker

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Class: Redshirt Sophomore

It’s getting tighter and shaking up with what feels like each passing week (it’s not, but whatever) in the 2027 NFL Draft’s quarterback class. Drew Mestemaker continues to check boxes, though, with a big arm, muhc-improved pocket presence and what you want in a prospect. He’s also perfect for the Dolphins, a team that has Malik Willis under contract and can allow the Oklahoma State product a soft landing to develop and not be rushed into action for a team that likely won’t be ready to compete immediately.

4. New York Jets – QB CJ Carr

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

Speaking of QB prospects who are rising, CJ Carr is certainly one in my book. I was pretty neutral on the Notre Dame product coming into the season, largely because I wanted to see him do it on big stages and progress. He’s done that, albeit with few opportunities given the Irish’s schedule. He’s not perfect, but he has tremendous touch and a good arm to operate with and he could definitely hit the ground running with the sneaky good infrastructure the Jets have built offensively.

5. Philadelphia Eagles – OT Jordan Seaton

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Jordan Seaton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: LSU

LSU Class: Junior

There are going to be many mock drafts with the Eagles taking a quarterback with the No. 5 pick. That’s certainly a possibility, but this is also not a roster that is without help beyond potentially moving on from Jalen Hurts. Lane Johnson’s retirement forces Philly’s hand and they take Jordan Seaton. The length, the good build and the mass are there for the LSU product to be a bookend in the NFL and his development with his hands this season suggests he can start that ascent in Week 1 next season.

6. New York Jets (via IND) – CB Leonard Moore

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

Another super popular player-team match, you’d be hard-pressed to find many people who don’t see the fit with Leonard Moore and the Jets. New York needs long-term upgrades in the secondary, and it’s fitting they do it with the selection from the Sauce Gardner trade. Moore has been one of the best corners in college for more than a season now. His fluidity, good size and length, and footwork make him what feels like a sure bet at such a volatile position.

7. Arizona Cardinals – QB Darian Mensah

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Miami

Miami Class: Redshirt Junior

This is where the quarterback class really becomes pick your poison. However, I’m aware there are certain prospects I’m higher on than most, so I’m conceding slightly to the consensus. It’s not a slight on Darian Mensah. He’s a sure-handed quarterback with tremendous accuracy, feel and touch — I just don’t think he has the upside of some of his peers. That might make sense for the Cardinals, though, a team that simply needs stability to guide the franchise into the future.

8. Atlanta Falcons – OT Zereoue Williams

School: Utah

Utah Class: Fifth-Year Senior

It’s been a mess for the Falcons offensively this season. There’s a non-zero chance we see Atlanta more strongly eye a quarterback given Michael Penix Jr.’s struggles, but I’m not quite there (at least not yet). Kaleb McGary’s sudden retirement and Jake Matthews’ age make tackle a priority. Zereoue Williams has performed incredibly well in Utah’s dream season, stepping in after the Utes lost both starters to the draft, and now is looking like a Top 10-20 pick.

9. Houston Texans – OT Trevor Goosby

exas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Texas

Texas Class: Redshirt Junior

I’m still not going to get too out on Trevor Goosby. Yes, the injury that ended what’s likely his final season at Texas is a massive bummer, but there are signs he’ll be able to return to action at full strength. And at full strength, he’s a monster on the dge and someone who can keep quarterbacks clean for years to come. The Texans have shuffled a makeshift offensive line for years and need to start setting the deck in that regard as they likely pay C.J. Stroud.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – LB Chris Cole

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

The Buccaneers defense has performed well this season, no question, but there’s also not a lot of youth or a ton of hope for the future in Tampa on that side of the ball. They need to continue to get more explosive and replace what have been key veterans. That’s why Chris Cole makes perfect sense in this spot. He’s as explosive as they come and can line up everywhere to affect the game in multiple ways a s hybrid type of player.

11. New Orleans Saints – EDGE Dylan Stewart

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: South Carolina

South Carolina Class: Junior

Much like their NFC South peers in the Bucs, the Saints desperately need to start reshaping this defense. There are far too many aging veterans occupying that side of the ball for New Orleans and, if they believe in Tyler Shough, it’s time to help him out more on the defensive end. Dylan Stewart can come in day one and do that. He’s explosive, physical and built in a lab. While his early seasons at South Carolina were more inconsistent, we’re seeing him put it all together and it’s beautiful.

12. Washington Commanders – CB Ellis Robinson IV

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Washington is another franchise in need of a youth movement on defense in a bad way. It’s likely that we don’t see Dan Quinn around to call it, but the personnel needs to improve regardless of who’s in charge. It’s a real battle between Ellis Robinson IV and Ashton Hampton for CB2 in the class, but I’m still partial to the Georgia product. His physical tools and upside are greater by my estimation and he’s not too far behind in terms of his development with the nuances of his footwork and of the position.

13. New York Jets (via DAL) – DL Xavier Gilliam

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Tennessee

Tennessee Class: Junior

We’re really just playing the hits with the Jets as this is not the first (or last) time that we’ll see their three first-round picks end up with a new QB, corner and defensive tackle in New York. However, the rise of Xavier Gilliam has been too great for the Jets to pass on him in this spot now. He’s a commanding presence in the trenches who can explode past guards to get after the quarterback just as effectively as he can clog up run lanes and throw offenses out of whack.

14. Baltimore Ravens – CB Ashton Hampton

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

This was going to be the pick for the Ravens before all of the Marlon Humphrey drama regarding his podcast this week. Now, we can feel even more confident in the notion of Baltimore looking to add to its secondary. As stated, Hampton has been phenomenal for Clemson this season and, though I prefer Robinson, he’s a readymade starter at the NFL level and has the physical tools to excel at the pro level.

15. Las Vegas Raiders – WR Charlie Becker

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Junior

Reuniting Fernando Mendoza and Charlie Becker is a fun proposition in itself. Becker has been a standout for the Hoosiers since the end of last season, displaying elite top-end speed that allows him to be a big-play threat but also attacking every level of the field with great effectiveness. But more than just the Indiana reunion, goodness, the Raiders need more bodies at wide receiver as almost everything has been running through Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.

16. New England Patriots – WR Cam Coleman

School: Texas

Texas Class: Junior

There’s been some souring on Cam Coleman throughout the season, and it’s understandable. His time at Auburn was blamed (deservedly) on the quarterback play around him. However, he’s not been as much of a game-changer with Texas as hoped this season. Problems with concentration drops are concerning and, frankly, have limited him. Having said that, his upside remains up there with any receiver in the class and, after the Patriots look to have whiffed on AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs this past offseason, they need some help around Drake Maye.

17. Seattle Seahawks – EDGE Boubacar Traore

Notre Dame defensive lineman Boubacar Traore | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Senior

Edge rusher has made sense for the Seahawks for a while given that they’re relying so heavily on veterans Demarcus Lawrence and Jarran Reed. They need more upside in depth in that department, which is where Boubacar Traore comes into play. The simplest thing I can say is just watch the BYU game after he went out for Notre Dame and see how the defense changed. He’s so versatile and polished at his craft that he’d be a great fit for Mike Macdonald.

18. Cleveland Browns (via LAR) – QB Trinidad Chambliss

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Class: Sixth-Year Senior

If Todd Monken has proven two things to me in his first season with the Cleveland Browns, the first would be that he’s a damn good coach and probably should’ve gotten this type of opportunity well before now. The other part would be that he’s going to figure out how to make it work and do so quickly. That’s why I love Trinidad Chambliss in this spot. With the draft capital and potential opened cap room the Browns could have, an older QB prospect with the dual-threat capability that Chambliss has could allow him to hit the ground running in this spot.

19. Carolina Panthers – TE Trey’Dez Green

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: LSU

LSU Class: Junior

Whenever you watch the Panthers offense, it feels so close to being something special. No doubt, this is a defense that needs upgrades as well, but Carolina has draft capital and has shown a willingness to improve on the free agency market. So therefore, it’s hard to not take Trey’Dez Green in this spot. He’s a monstrous pass-catcher with plus athleticism who can be a massive safety valve for Bryce Young and add a new dimension to this offense.

20. Cleveland Browns – EDGE Yhonzae Pierre

School: Alabama

Alabama Class: Redshirt Junior

Back on the clock, the Browns turn their attention to a defense that has continued to be highly effective even without Myles Garrett. However, they can make life easier on themselves moving forward by pairing a higher-juice pass rusher with Jared Verse on the defensive front. Yhonzae Pierre fits the billing in that regard, someone who has shown real burst off the edge for Alabama this season and has a nice array of pass-rushing moves to translate to the NFL.

21. Dallas Cowboys (via GB) – DT Will Echoles

Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Class: Junior

If the Cowboys look anywhere other than defense with their first-round pick from the Packers, there will be something close to riots online from fans. Christian Parker definitely hasn’t helped in Dallas, but the personnel is incomplete on top of that. They’d have loved Pierre to still be here, but they can usher in a Kenny Clark replacement with Will Echoles. He’s an effective run-stuffer and space eater but has more upside than someone like Clark when it comes to rushing the passer.

22. New York Giants – WR Nick Marsh

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Junior

Malik Nabers has proven that he might be close to quarterback proof with the carousel (due to injuries and otherwise, of course) that we’ve seen for the Giants this season. However, the pass-catching options at receiver otherwise are lacking to a pretty notable degree. I’d love to see Nick Marsh in the mix with him and Jaxson Dart upon the latter’s return to the field. Marsh has been tremendous for Indiana, but perhaps a bit under the radar. Yet, he possesses the tools to essentially be New York’s WR1B.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers – QB Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Texas

Texas Class: Redshirt Junior

We hear so much about Mike McCarthy being a quarterback whisperer/guru/developer and that makes this match so fascinating. I’m not one who’s going to get caught up in believing in Drew Allar or Will Howard as the Steelers’ post-Aaron Rodgers future. However, I can get behind Arch Manning being that guy. For all of his rollercoaster play, the talent is still elite and quite real. Someone like McCarthy could be perfect to better harness his talents and play to his strengths more so than Steve Sarkisian has at Texas.

24. Denver Broncos – TE Jamari Johnson

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Redshirt Junior

On one hand, I’ll believe it when I see it when Sean Payton admits that his offense needs more pop at the tight end position. The other hand, however, is that it’s quite clear that Bo Nix and the Broncos offense needs more juice in the passing game. Someone like Jamari Johnson would answer that perfectly. He’s a big body with elite athleticism that makes him a matchup nightmare and someone who could have a big immediate impact in Denver.

25. Cincinnati Bengals – S KJ Bolden

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

Hats off to the Bengals defense this season, because they’re playing far better than expected overall on the year. However, it’s also fair to wonder if that’s sustainable, or perhaps rather if they could level up even further with better personnel. KJ Bolden is an upgrade for Cincinnati’s secondary to help on the back end at safety, but also a player with the athleticism and football IQ to move around the formation and be an equalizer at multiple levels.

26. Philadelphia Eagles (via JAX) – QB LaNorris Sellers

School: South Carolina

South Carolina Class: Redshirt Junior

Told ya the Eagles wouldn’t be completely ignoring the quarterback position. The reality with Jalen Hurts is that, even if Philadelphia is ready to move on, that’s probably not a decision that’s made rapidly. Therefore, they can wait and still potentially bring in someone like LaNorris Sellers. It’s not always perfect mechanics or decision-making from the South Carolina product, but I’d still argue he might have the highest ceiling of any QB in the class with a rocket arm, elite dual-threat ability and so much potential to still tap into.

27. Minnesota Vikings – IOL Greg Johnson

Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Greg Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Minnesota

Minnesota Class: Senior

Another team that could be in the quarterback market this offseason, the Vikings brought Kirk Cousins back into the fold. There are already reports about potentially running it back next year, which is the assumption I’m going to operate under right now. That then makes someone like Greg Johnson even more enticing, a rock-solid day one starter on the interior with polish and experience who can answer a longstanding question on the interior of Minnesota’s line.

28. Tennessee Titans (via CHI) – OT Trevor Lauck

School: Iowa

Iowa Class: Redshirt Junior

Tennessee needs to figure out its offense around Cam Ward if they want to be able to adequately evaluate the former No. 1 overall pick at quarterback. With Smith and Tate at receiver, that means turning the attention to the offensive line. Trevor Lauck is a good place to start. He’s not the athlete that the tackles above him are, but he’s got the movement skills at his size to still be a reliable long-term bookend for Tennessee.

29. Kansas City Chiefs – WR Reed Harris

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Arizona State

Arizona State Class: Redshirt Junior

Not only did the Chiefs trade for Josh Downs at the deadline, but there were subsequent rumors that Kansas City was exploring not stopping there and adding more to the receiving corps. That sends a message about where Brett Veach’s head is at and, with Downs a free agent, that makes Reed Harris an obvious target here. He’s been the lifeblood of the Arizona State offense despite subpar quarterback play with legitimate big-play ability, great hands and a profile of someone who’d fit beautifully into an Andy Reid offense.

30. Detroit Lions – IOL Kade Pieper

School: Iowa

Iowa Class: Redshirt Junior

If this were a bit of a better edge rusher clash outside of the top three guys, I would be tempted to get the Lions more depth at a position where they’ve long needed it beside Aidan Hutchinson — and even more so with another injury for him. But Detroit also needs more stability in trenches on offense, which makes Kade Pieper an obvious target for the Lions. He’s a beast on the interior with the punch and push to more than hold his own in the NFL right away.

31. San Francisco 49ers – WR Jackson Harris

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: LSU

LSU Class: Redshirt Junior

One of the biggest risers this season, there’s no denying Jackson Harris at this point. He’s been an elite playmaker for LSU’s offense, someone who can separate at all levels of the field, has improved his contested catch ability and has the juice to break off big plays at any moment. For a 49ers team that has been in such dire straits at the position this season and will be relying heavily on an older Mike Evans next year as well, he’s a spark plug for San Francisco.

32. Buffalo Bills – LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

Whenever we’ve seen the best from the Bills defense over the years — though it does feel like it’s been quite a while at this point — they’ve had strength up the middle at linebacker and safety. That’s why someone like Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa falling to them feels like an absolute gift. He’s the type of player who can crash downhill effectively to better defend the run while have the tools to be a solid asset in coverage still. Buffalo sorely needs that type of presence.