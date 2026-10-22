NFL Mock Draft 2027: Full first-round projection before Halloween

We're not even at midseason in the NFL, and the 2027 NFL Draft outlook has already changed so much. Arch Manning's fall from grace has coincided with a fall from being the draft's top quarterback, the wide receiver class behind Jeremiah Smith has been shuffled, some offensive tackles have made themselves more valuable, the edge class has become exceptionally top-heavy and the defensive back class is even deeper. So where does that leave us? With a lot of 2027 mock draft questions to answer.

Now that the bottoming-out Chargers hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, let's go into a full first-round projection with this latest NFL Mock Draft and try to decide what happens after we get past that top selection, which is as simple as taking the best player in the draft for Los Angeles.

1. Los Angeles Chargers – WR Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Class: Junior

Who the hell knows who will be coaching the Los Angeles Chargers by the time they make this pick. While it's fun to talk about Justin Herbert trades, I don't think that's actually realistic. Instead, we'll see LA go after Jeremiah Smith to give the offense a true No. 1 receiver. Smith has been everything he was billed to be and more as a 50-50 nightmare, a crazy YAC player for someone his size, and ultimately someone who would immediately elevante the Bolts offense.

2. Miami Dolphins – QB Drew Mestemaker

School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Drew Mestemaker is not a perfect quarterback prospect, but he's going to be QB1 in the 2027 draft class for good reason. His arm might truly be unmatched in this class at quarterback and he's getting more developed as a decision-maker and even as a runner. Malik Willis is still in Miami for a couple more years, but that could give the Dolphins a longer runway to develop Mestemaker early as they continue to build out the roster.

3. Tennessee Titans – OT Jordan Seaton

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Jordan Seaton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: LSU

LSU Class: Junior

Jordan Seaton probably isn't the third-best player in the draft, but he's established himself as a top 10 prospect with his play at LSU this season. He has the tools to be a franchise left tackle and the Titans desperately need better protection for Cam Ward. More pointedly, they need to get Dan Moore Jr. out of the building. Seaton paves that path forward and should help things function more smoothly.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – EDGE Colin Simmons

School: Texas

Texas Class: Junior

It stinks that Colin Simmons is dealing with injuries right now, but he's a monster that fully deserves to be a Top 5 pick and someone who can give the Buccaneers defense new life. Simmons is already among the career sack leaders since 2005 in Power Four football and has the explosiveness and power to succeed right away in the NFL while being a prototype build. He's the truth, and the truth should be ready to establish himself in Tampa

5. Washington Commanders – EDGE Dylan Stewart

South Carolina Gamecocks edge Dylan Stewart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: South Carolina

South Carolina Class: Junior

The Commanders look like a mess right now, one that Dan Quinn might not be in charge of beyond this season. One of the biggest things needed in Washington is more adrenaline to be injected into the defense in the form of explosive young front-seven players and Dylan Stewart is that in droves. He's shown steps forward this season, suspension not withstanding, and could be a force multiplier on the edge in our nation's capital.

6. New York Jets (via DAL) – CB Leonard Moore

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

The New York Jets look like a better football team than their record would indicate, but they do need to lay more groundwork for the future. That especially applies to the defense and Leonard Moore is too good to pass up. The Notre Dame cornerback has been a stud since he arrived in South Bend with the speed, agility and size to be a CB1 at the NFL level. While corner is a risky proposition this high in the draft, he'll be worth it for the Jets.

7. Philadelphia Eagles – OT Trevor Goosby

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

School: Texas

Texas Class: Redshirt Junior

How aggressively Howie Roseman plans to blow things up in Philadelphia remains to be seen amid Jalen Hurts' blood clots and a season from hell. That being said, with Lane Johnson's retirement, they can't afford to wait to rebuild the offensive line. Trevor Goosby can help with that. He's been a fast developer in Austin in his career and should be a plug-and-play starter for the Eagles in this offense that will help them recapture a former strength of this offense.

8. Houston Texans – WR Cam Coleman

School: Texas

Texas Class: Junior

Two Texas players coming off the board before Arch Manning? You bet. Cam Coleman has obviously been hindered a bit by Manning and the offense's underperformance so far this season, but his flashes are still there. He can't throw it to himself, but he has a size-speed combo that we know well translates to the NFL. Yes, the Texans just landed Marvin Harrison Jr., but this would be a huge offensive upgrade that would give them more faith in C.J. Stroud moving forward.

9. New York Jets (via IND) – QB Trinidad Chambliss

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Class: Senior (Sixth year)

The Jets are back on the clock — and not for the last time in the first 15 selections — with the pick from the Sauce Gardner trade and they get their QB of the future. Trinidad Chambliss might not be the ideal size and he's an older prospect. But you can't overlook his high-end arm, his dual-threat ability and his IQ and playmaking at the position. He could start right away for the Jets and help lead this team into a hopefully more fruitful new era.

10. Arizona Cardinals – QB Arch Manning

School: Texas

Texas Class: Redshirt Junior

It's so easy to just dump on Arch Manning for this season. And to be sure, he deserves criticism for his poor performance, especially when it comes to his decision-making. At the same time, Texas' offense under Steve Sarkisian truly seems like a bad fit, and the narrative is overshadowing the still-obvious talent of Manning. The Cardinals won't, however, and they'll get a player with dual-threat ability and a big arm to take over for Jacoby Brissett.

11. Cleveland Browns (via LAR) – CB Ellis Robinson IV

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Redshirt Sophomore

The Browns have been a massive surprise, so much so that this is the Rams' pick more than 10 selections before their own! They still need to find a quarteback, but this isn't the spot to do it. Instead, they take a look at a defense that's playing well without Myles Garrett and get the secondary more help with Ellis Robinson IV. He's been awesome on the outside for Georgia with length and the nuance you want at the position to be a shutdown defensive back.

12. New Orleans Saints – LB Chris Cole

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

Everything we've seen from Tyler Shough and this offense suggests that the Saints offense is still in good hands. The defense, well, not so much. This is a group that's gotten old and few measures have been taken to help that. It's a unit that needs juice and Chris Cole has that in droves. He's a hybrid player that can stand up and crash down and cover at the traditional linebacker spot, but also rush effectively off the edge. He's the exact type of energy provider this defense needs.

13. New York Jets – DT Will Echoles

Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Class: Junior

Remember when the Jets had Quinnen Williams? It feels like this defense could use a similar type of presence nowadays in the middle of the defensive front, which is the type of player that Will Echoles could be for this team. He has some real pass-rushing juice from the interior defensive line while being a high-end run defender to give him that high baseline as a player. He's a no-brainer in this spot for New York.

14. Atlanta Falcons – WR Charlie Becker

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Junior

There are a hundred different directions to go with the Falcons. They could look to the defense or the offensive line, but I think we see the offense lean into adding more weapons alongside Drake London, Kyle Pitts and, of course, Bijan Robinson. Charlie Becker would be awesome with London in this offense. He has serious speed but can attack all levels of the field and could help Michael Penix Jr. develop into something closer to a franchise quarterback.

15. Las Vegas Raiders – CB Ashton Hampton

Clemson Tigers cornerback Ashton Hampton | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

After six weeks, I'm officially ready to declare that the Raiders are this season's "good bad team". They're better than the final record will indicate. Vegas certainly needs more help at wide receiver, but they need more help on defense. Ashton Hampton could enter the fray and immediately help solidify a young up-and-coming secondary. He's perofrmed at a high level this season with Clemson, which is a trend for his college career, despite the Tigers' turmoil overall.

16. Seattle Seahawks – IOL Greg Johnson

School: Minnesota

Minnesota Class: Senior

Some people will be looking at wide receiver and the defensive front here, but while the running back turnstile hasn't helped, the Seahawks direly need to fortify the offensive line further to give their run game more of a chance, which in turn drastically helps Sam Darnold. Greg Johnson has been a stalwart for the Golden Gophers in his college career and feels like a player who would slot right into this offense.

17. Cincinnati Bengals – EDGE Yhonzae Pierre

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Alabama

Alabama Class: Redshirt Junior

The Bengals are reportedly already considering moving on from Shemar Stewart and they have serious questions about the defensive front moving forward. While the investment in recent drafts for Cincinnati in that spot has been hefty, they still need someone like Yhonzae Pierre. The Alabama product is a great asset with an effective first step and arsenal of pass-rush moves. More importantly, this is a somewhat thin EDGE class and the Bengals can't afford to wait.

18. Baltimore Ravens – TE Jamari Johnson

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Redshirt Junior

Not to overstate the obvious, but the Baltimore Ravens chose the wrong tight end when they let Isaiah Likely walk to keep veteran Mark Andrews. Throughout Lamar Jackson's career, we've seen how heavily he relies on his tight ends. They need a game-changing presence back and Jamari Johnson is that. He's not the same freak show (complimentary) as Kenyon Sadiq, but he's still an elite athlete who can give the Ravens passing game more firepower.

19. New York Giants – DL A’Mauri Washington

Oregon defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Senior

The Giants defense has sorely missed having Dexter Lawrence in the middle to clog things up and create some interior penetration. Saying that A'Mauri Washington will be able to fill those shoes is a little bit of placing unfair expectations on the Oregon product, but he has that type of potential. He does need to develop a more nuanced pass-rush plan, but his size, strength and prowess will make him a longtime asset for New York.

20. Carolina Panthers – IOL Kade Pieper

School: Iowa

Iowa Class: Redshirt Junior

I've loved how the Panthers have operated in the draft in recent years, simply taking their medicine and doing the smart thing. There are sexier options than Kade Pieper on the board that could make some sense for Carolina, but with the way Bryce Young and Co. are operating, they need to strengthen the interior. Pieper has been rock-solid for Iowa and a tone-setter for the O-line, which all looks like it'll translate immediately to the NFL.

21. Detroit Lions – CB Kelley Jones

Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Kelley Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Class: Redshirt Junior

The Lions offense is everything that you've wanted from this season with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and even a shuffled offensive line. But the defense is another story. Pick any level and they could use more help, but the secondary is in a dire place. Kelley Jones has been an unsung hero for Mississippi State's defense with legitimate NFL talent and feel for the position. There's a non-zero chance he's the first or second-best corner in this class, though there are some more inconsistencies right now than with others.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers – QB Darian Mensah

School: Miami

Miami Class: Redshirt Junior

As of right now, the Steelers won't have Aaron Rodgers back in the 2027 season. Do they feel confident in Drew Allar or Will Howard as the guy moving forward? I wouldn't, certainly. Darin Mensah has a weaker arm than some of his peers in this class, but he's wildly accurate and smart at the position and has a real knack for playmaking. Placing him with Mike McCarthy would be a great match and one that could help Pittsburgh solidify its QB future.

23. Denver Broncos – LB Sammy Brown

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Clemson

Clemson Class: Junior

There has been a ton of attention paid to Bo Nix's shortcomings in Denver this week (for good reason), but the defense also doesn't look to have the same teeth it did a year ago. For me, the linebacker spot just looks weaker. Sammy Brown can help come in and bolster that group and get it back to its undeniably elite tier with his ability to cover tight ends, crash downhill and just be an overall field general for the defense.

24. New England Patriots – DL Xavier Gilliam

School: Tennessee

Tennessee Class: Junior

It could be a draft in which the Patriots go a number of different directions, but the defensive front looks like a clear spot where improvement could happen. They have some veteran dudes, but the depth and overall effectiveness isn't what you'd want. Xavier Gilliam came to Tennessee with Jim Knowles from Penn State and has been downright dominant for the Vols. He'd be a terrific asset that will help make New England less susceptible up the middle.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars – S KJ Bolden

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Georgia

Georgia Class: Junior

If you need any evidence that the Jaguars' one glaring weakness might be the back of the secondary, just go back and watch the defense against the Texans in Week 6. Granted, it was in London, but the safety room has room for improvement in an obvious way. KJ Bolden is a stud, someone who has lived up to his 5-star billing with versatility, athleticism and playmaking both in the run and pass games. He's an ideal fit for what Jacksonville needs.

26. Cleveland Browns – QB Dante Moore

School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Redshirt Junior

Especially this late in the draft, the Browns or any quarterback-needy team isn't going to be able to pass up on Dante Moore if he's on the board. I still worry about Moore's ability to navigate pressure at the pro level and how he performs in those situations when healthy. Furthermore, when it comes to Cleveland, they need someone with this type of arm talent and, frankly, level of experience. Moore isn't my favorite QB prospect, but I like him in Cleveland more than most places, especially if the offensive line improvements continue.

27. Dallas Cowboys (via GB) – LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Junior

Particularly with how this season has gone with George Pickens on the franchise tag, wide receiver is looking like a viable option for the Cowboys to pursue in this spot. However, the defense remains the back-breaking issue and linebacker is woeful for Dallas. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is a force in the middle of the field with elite downfield ability and the tools to cover tight ends and running back in space, especially with his high football IQ. He's exactly what the Cowboys need to add to the fray.

28. Chicago Bears – DT David Stone

School: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Class: Junior

The Bears would certainly love if the edge rusher class was a bit deeper than it is given where they're likely to be making their first-round pick, but the entirety of the defensive front still needs plenty of help. David Stone can help provide that. He's the lifeblood of the Oklahoma defense up front and a guy who just generates problems with the push he can gain on the interior. While he can develop as a pass-rusher further, his impact would be massive for the Bears right away.

29. Buffalo Bills – S Tae Johnson

Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Class: Redshirt Sophomore

My word, it's remarkable how little help Brandon Beane and the Bills front office have given Josh Allen when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. The defensive line has been good enough, but the linebackers and secondary have been abysmal. Tae Johnson makes perfect sense for a team whose defense is at its best when they have punches up the middle. He's a playmaker at all levels of the field and someone who might help Buffalo more than most other defenses.

30. Minnesota Vikings – RB Jadan Baugh

School: Florida

Florida Class: Junior

There's a case to be made, especially if Kyler Murray doesn't hit his stride this season, that the Vikings should be looking at a CJ Carr or another quarterback option here. But the offense really needs more of an impact on the ground, which is what Jadan Baugh can provide. He's an electric playmaker with great contact balance and vision who would come in and immediately be worthy of 20+ carries per week in the Minnesota offense to help better complement the Vikings elite defense.

31. Kansas City Chiefs – TE Trey’Dez Green

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'dez Green | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

School: LSU

LSU Class: Junior

Another year, another look at the Chiefs really needing to replace Travis Kelce. Yes, the need at wide receiver is obvious at this point, but they do seem to have figured out the offensive line in a meaningful way. With how much Patrick Mahomes still relies on Kelce, Trey'Dez Green is the pick here. Injuries have hampered him a bit this season, but he's an absolute monster in the passing game with his combo of size and speed, and I maintain he could offer more as a blocker than Kelce as well.

32. San Francisco 49ers – WR Nick Marsh

School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Junior

Perhaps a reaction to the wild number of wide receiver injuries the 49ers have been forced to endure this season, it does seem obvious that they need more reliable depth at the position. That's where Nick Marsh could be an absolute steal for San Francisco. He has been overshadowed some by Charlie Becker this season, but he's a matchup nightmare with plenty of juice in the tank who could be a dynamic completement for Brock Purdy working opposite of Mike Evans.