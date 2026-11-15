NFL Mock Draft 2027: Updated draft order and projected Top 10 picks after Week 10

The Miami Dolphins are staying alive for the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, though the Los Angeles Chargers would have to win a game for that to be the case. In turn, though, the Dolphins — and the Tennessee Titans for that matter — are boxing out the New York Jets from a top-three pick, despite the fact that the Jets have three separate first-round selections. But after Week 10 and with the usual suspects losing, there are some shakeups in the top 10 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft order, but not too many changes.

Let's dive into how things have moved in the draft order and the project what will happen with these teams picking inside the top 10 with a quick mock draft as well.

2027 NFL Draft order after Week 10

Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) Tennessee Titans (1-8) Miami Dolphins (1-8) New York Jets (2-8) Philadelphia Eagles (2-7) New York Jets (via IND (3-7)) Arizona Cardinals (3-7) Atlanta Falcons (3-7) Houston Texans (3-6) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) New Orleans Saints (3-6) Washington Commanders (3-5-1) New York Jets (via DAL (4-6)) Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) Baltimore Ravens (4-5) New England Patriots (5-5) Seattle Seahawks (6-4) Cleveland Browns (via LAR (6-4)) Carolina Panthers (4-5) Cleveland Browns (6-4) Dallas Cowboys (via GB (6-4)) New York Giants (5-3-1) Cincinnati Bengals (6-2) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) Philadelphia Eagles (via JAX (7-2)) Denver Broncos (7-2) Minnesota Vikings (7-2) Tennessee Titans (via CHI (7-2)) Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) Detroit Lions (7-2) San Francisco 49ers (8-1) Buffalo Bills (8-1)

The Jets didn't get the help from the Dolphins or Colts that they were hoping for in Week 10. With a Miami win — which, admittedly, they came close to pulling off behind Kyle McCord on Sunday — over Indianapolis in addition to the Jets losing to Buffao, New York could've ended up with two picks in the top five and a top-three selection on top of that. Instead, they're only picking No. 4 and 6 (as well as No. 13). I guess that'll do in terms of helping the rebuild.

As far as the rest of the top 10, maybe the most notable changes in the draft order were the Texans losing to the Browns, which puts Houston squarely back in line for a Top 10 pick. However, the Commanders' win over the Giants on Thursday night, as well as the lingering effects of the Saints beating Cleveland last week, have both of those teams who need plenty of help sitting outside of the Top 10.

One note is that the Patriots losing to the Lions in Munich early on Sunday morning knocked them out of a playoff spot and has New England with a meager 5-5 record on the season. With that, Drake Maye also suffered an ankle injury and could miss some time as a result. That puts the Pats in a position where they could be rising up the 2027 draft order fast if the season goes sideways without their starting quarterback in the fold.

Now onto the mock draft for those aforementioned top 10 picks.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2027 NFL Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Projection 1. Los Angeles Chargers WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) 2. Tennessee Titans EDGE Colin Simmons (Texas) 3. Miami Dolphins QB Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) 4. New York Jets QB CJ Carr (Notre Dame) 5. Philadelphia Eagles OT Jordan Seaton (LSU) 6. New York Jets (via IND) CB Leonard Moore (Notre Dame) 7. Arizona Cardinals QB Arch Manning (Texas) 8. Atlanta Falcons OT Zereoue Williams (Utah) 9. Houston Texans OT Trevor Goosby (Texas) 10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDGE Dylan Stewart (South Carolina)

Cardinals still willing to go on Arch Manning, Jets start off with CJ Carr

Arch Manning is imperfect. No one is denying that. However, being a hater of the Texas quarterback has become so in-vogue these days that we're being told lies. The upside with Manning remains immense, a dual-threat player with a plus arm and the ability to layer throws. He still needs to grow as a processer (though I think not being with Steve Sarkisian would help him tremendously) and increase his comfort level in the pocket. There's a chance he returns to school, but getting him to Arizona with an offensive mind like Mike LaFleur could be tremendous for his NFL future if he enters the draft.

The potential to return to school is also on the table for CJ Carr, though perhaps slightly less likely than it is with Manning. The Notre Dame product has come on strong as the season has gone on, and stepping up against Miami two weeks ago is no small feat. He can make all the throws and has solid pocket movement and awareness. Adding him to a Jets offense that's already ripe with young weapons and a solid offensive line could be what New York needs to finally find its franchise signal-caller.

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why the Dolphins are the perfect Drew Mestemaker landing spot

Despite nearly beating the Colts on Sunday, I feel pretty safe saying that Kyle McCord isn't the Dolphins' future at quarterback. Based on most of this season, it also seems as if Malik Willis isn't that guy either. So that puts Miami in the obvious spot where, given the current draft order, they're likely to be the first team in need of a quarterback making their selection. And while Drew Mestemaker is yet another candidate to return to school, he's ideal for Miami.

The tools with Mestemaker will make you drool. He has a howitzer attached at the shoulder, he's progressed in his ability to layer throws and, more importantly, to both maneuver in the pocket and create with his legs. He has unbelievable potential, but he's also still young and a bit raw. While he could get more seasoning in college, he could also get into the NFL and sit behind Willis, who is a perfectly fine stopgap option for Miami, until they determine he's ready to take the reins.

Chargers and Titans can't pass on elite non-QB talent

Of course, we started by talking about the quarterbacks, but that's not how the top of the draft will start. Unless things change dramatically, I still expect Justin Herbert to be the Chargers' quarterback moving forward. They need as much help elsewhere as they can get in LA, however, and Jeremiah Smith can provide a ton of it. The current Heisman Trophy favorite, Smith is truly an all-world talent that would be a top-five pick in any draft and can instantly be one of the league's best. The Bolts can't hesitate to take him at No. 1 overall.

As for the Titans, there's a case still to be made that they should evaluate their future with Cam Ward and look at the quarterbacks. For now, though, they don't do that. Instead, they get a stud in Colin Simmons. The Texas pass rusher is a demon off of the edge, someone who is a positive force against the run while being an elite young sack artist. Tennessee needs to rebuild its defense and Simmons is the type of player who can be a cornerstone for that defense.

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Jordan Seaton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eagles, Falcons and Texans set the edge with top-tier offensive tackles

The Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans all need to find some future and long-term stability on the offensive line. That's not to say it's the only needs for these teams, and the Eagles and Falcons in particular could explore the quarterback class. However, they are only competing with one another when it comes to the three best tackle prospects in the 2027 draft, so they take them off the board one-by-one inside the top 10.

Jordan Seaton heads to Philadelphia ostensibly as the hopeful long-term replacement for Lane Johnson. He's been a stud for LSU, even in their disappointing season, and had a heck of a battle with Colin Simmons in Week 11 of college football. The Falcons take Zereoue Williams out of Utah and don't think twice given Jake Matthews' age and Kaleb McGary's retirement. He's stepped in and been a stud for the Utes in a perfect season. That leaves the Texans to take Trevor Goosby. Injuries, unfortunately, ended his season, but the Texas product looked the part of an NFL tackle when he was healthy.

Jets and Buccaneers get defensive cornerstones with Leonard Moore, Dylan Stewart

Rounding out the rest of the picks in the Top 10 is the Jets and Bucs. New York uses its second pick inside the top 10 on Leonard Moore. There might not be a more popular mock draft match than the Notre Dame cornerback going to the Jets, but it makes complete sense. They need help in the secondary, especially with a long-term answer on the outside, and Moore checks every box as a stud prospect at the position with his size, athleticism and technique.

As for the Bucs, they go back to the edge rusher well after taking Rueben Bain Jr. this past year, who has been quite disappointing as a rookie. Dylan Stewart is a safer bet to help anchor this defense in Tampa Bay. He has length, much-improved strength since the start of his college career and explodes off the edge with the best of them. Stewart is the tone-setter that the Buccaneers defense simply doesn't have right now and direly needs.