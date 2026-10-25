NFL Mock Draft 2027: Updated draft order and projected Top 10 picks after Week 7

The Miami Dolphins have won a football game! After a big upset victory over the New York Jets, Miami removed itself from the winless NFL teams in Week 7, leaving only the Los Angeles Chargers without a win this season. The Tennessee Titans ended that winless start last week and nearly won another back-to-back this week. But this is all already shaping up the 2027 NFL Draft order as we near the midway point in the season and what those picks could look like from the teams who already appear well out of playoff contention.

There's obviously still a ton of football left to be played this season, but we know with pretty certain confidence that the likes of the Dolphins, Titans, Jets and the Chargers, among others, are going to be looking toward the future. Here's how the 2027 NFL Draft order is currently shaking out after Week 7 and what the teams picking in the Top 10 will do with those selections with an NFL mock draft projection.

2027 NFL Draft order after Week 7

Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Chargers (0-6) Tennessee Titans (1-5) Miami Dolphins (1-5) Washington Commanders (1-4-1) Houston Texans (2-5) New York Jets (via IND (2-5)) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) New York Jets (2-5) New Orleans Saints (2-5) New York Jets (via DAL (2-4)) Philadelphia Eagles Arizona Cardinals (2-4) Cleveland Browns (via LAR (2-4)) Atlanta Falcons (3-4) Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) Seattle Seahawks (3-3) Baltimore Ravens (4-3) New England Patriots (4-3) Carolina Panthers (3-3) Detroit Lions (3-2) New York Giants (4-2-1) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) Denver Broncos (4-2) Dallas Cowboys (via GB (4-2)) Cleveland Browns (5-2) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) Chicago Bears (5-2) Buffalo Bills (5-1) San Francisco 49ers (6-1) Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) Minnesota Vikings (6-0)

The Titans falling short against the Browns and the Dolphins winning shook things up at the top of the 2027 NFL Draft order as, right behind the Chargers and their No. 1 overall pick, the Titans will now have the No. 2 overall pick with the Dolphins sitting at No. 3. Meanwhile, not far behind in the Top 10 picks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got Baker Mayfield back in the fray and proceeded to dismantle the Panthers, which puts the Bucs lower in the draft order. The Texans, on the other hand, came up short in overtime against the Giants, which pushed them back more firmly into the Top 10.

It's also worth looking at the opposite end of the draft order with the 49ers losing to the Falcons on Sunday. That leaves us with only two unbeaten teams, as the Vikings stayed undefeated in a close win over the Colts and the Chiefs are still to play on Sunday Night Football. That's likely where we'll see more change than in the Top 10, but it's still worth noting, as we have a pretty comfortable sample size at this point.

And at least for now, it's worth revisiting that the Jets have three first-round picks and all of them fall inside the Top 10. That's one way to give a rebuild a jolt!

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2027 NFL Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Projection 1. Los Angeles Chargers WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) 2. Tennessee Titans QB Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) 3. Miami Dolphins QB Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) 4. Washington Commanders EDGE Colin Simmons (Texas) 5. Houston Texans OT Jordan Seaton (LSU) 6. New York Jets (via IND) CB Leonard Moore (Notre Dame) 7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDGE Dylan Stewart (South Carolina) 8. New York Jets QB Darian Mensah (Miami) 9. New Orleans Saints CB Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia 10. New York Jets (via DAL) DT Will Echoles (Ole Miss)

Chargers land Jeremiah Smith, but should at least consider a trade

On one hand, there's an argument to be made that the Chargers offense desperately needs someone like Jeremiah Smith no matter what the coaching staff looks like. Ladd McConkey is ostensibly the WR1 in this offense, but not only does he not exactly fit the prototype that you're looking for in such a role, but his injury history has been quite costly for LA at this point. Smith is a do-it-all monster that could immediately be one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL.

At the same time, though, the Chargers aren't in this position where they're the last winless team because of just the coaching staff or Justin Herbert's play. There are holes all over this roster that need to be addressed. And as teams look to jockey for position for a quarterback, there's an argument that the Bolts would ultimately end up better off trading back from the No. 1 overall pick, even if that means they ultimately don't end up with someone as incredibly gifted as Smith.

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titans replace Cam Ward with Drew Mestemaker, Dolphins roll with Trinidad Chambliss

It's high time the Titans start considering replacing Cam Ward. While the infrastructure of the roster in Tennessee still leaves a lot to be desired, we simply haven't seen many signs from the former No. 1 overall pick to indicate that he's worth considering a franchise guy at the helm of the offense. Drew Mestemaker looks like he could very well be that type of quarterback, though. While still a bit raw, his tools are unbelievable and his presence looks superior than what Ward is currently offering. Having both in the building for a soft runway also probably benefits the Titans in the long run as well.

That's a blow to the Dolphins if the Titans enter the QB race, but there are still options. I'm not as sold on CJ Carr and Dante Moore as some others, but I do still believe that Trinidad Chambliss could very well be the answer for a team like Miami. His playmaking as both a passer and runner is unbelievable, and he's done it against the best competition in the biggest moments. Even with questions about his size and age, Chambliss still looks worth the risk from where I'm sitting.

Commanders, Buccaneers take the top edge rushers off the board

The Commanders need a shot in the arm on defense in the worst way, which will be especially true if we see Washington move on from Daron Payne before the trade deadline. Colin Simmons wasn't able to give it a go in Texas' big win over Ole Miss, but even still, he's among the nation's leaders in sacks and has been wildly productive in his college career. Plus, he checks all the boxes from a physical standpoint to be a potential star in the NFL. His explosiveness would do wonders for the Commanders on the edge.

And while the Buccaneers just took Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round, he's been a disappointment to this point. Moreover, Tampa Bay's defense — outside of the dominant win over Carolina in Week 7 — needs a serious overhaul. They're not in a position to pass up someone like Dylan Stewart being on the board with his ability to affect every facet of the game off the edge as an explosive weapons. They'd love Leonard Moore in this spot too, but he didn't fall to them and Stewart is too good to pass up as a "secondary" otpion with the pick.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jets run the gambit with three Top 10 picks

As mentioned, the Jets have three first-round picks thanks to last year's trade frenzy and the Colts and Cowboys struggling means all three are in the top 10. We could see them take a quarterback first, but Leonard Moore is too obvious of a fit to let pass by. The Notre Dame cornerback can be an immediate shutdown presence on the outside for a secondary that needs someone who can be the No. 1 shadow.

That then still leaves all their quarterbacks (barring any trades) on the board after Mestemaker and Chambliss. I'm sure some people would go with Moore, Carr or even Arch Manning, but give me Darian Mensah. He doesn't have the arm of some of his peers, but his accuracy and decision-making appear far more developed. Finally, the Jets round out their trio of selections with Will Echoles, who will continue to be a popular mock selection for New York as they look to replace the presence of Quinnen Williams in the middle of this defense.

Texans and Saints round out Top 10 by filling obvious holes

Houston might not be as fixed as we thought coming into the week as they lost another game to drop to 2-5 on the year. The Texans offensive line continues to be an issue for this team, even if they've made it work with a patchwork group this season so far. Jordan Seaton has established himself as a surefire Top 10-15 pick in this draft and, for a team with a need like Houston in the trenches, they can't pass up a player who is a prototype for the position and is now coming into his own with the nuances of being a bookend.

As for the Saints, they're in a tough spot at the end of the Top 10. They'd love Simmons or Stewart to fall to them as they're another team that needs more defensive juice on the edge and in the front seven. But they could also use secondary help and Ellis Robinson IV has been fantastic for Georgia this season. He has the speed, quickness and length to be a shutdown corner and has become a more well-developed coverage player this season for the Dawgs, only further raising his stock.