NFL Power Rankings by Super Bowl odds as Bills rise on bye, Chiefs slip

The Buffalo Bills didn't even play last week and their Super Bowl odds went up. That's what happens after a wild week in the NFL when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, two of the three remaining unbeaten teams entering last week, took their first losses of the season. However, it's interesting to note that the 49ers' odds actually didn't take a hit, but the Chiefs' did. Maybe how those losses bore out had something to do with that.

Regardless, we can analyze and prognosticate ourselves all we want, but the oddsmakers are always a great indication of how we should potentially be actually viewing the NFL at any given moment. So let's dive in again to NFL Power Rankings sorted exclusively by Super Bowl odds to see where things stand there, as well as how the odds and rankings have changed from last week as we venture into Week 8.

NFL Power Rankings: Super Bowl odds for every team entering Week 8

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

NFL Power Rankings by Super Bowl Odds Last Week's Rank and Odds 1. Buffalo Bills (+600) 2 (+700) 2. San Francisco 49ers (+600) 1 (+600) 3. Seattle Seahawks (+1000) 7 (+1300) 4. Los Angeles Rams (+1100) 5 (+1100) 5. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1100) 6 (+1300) 6. Kansas City Chiefs (+1100) 3 (+900) 7. Baltimore Ravens (+1200) 4 (+1000) 8. Chicago Bears (+1400) 8 (+1500) 9. Cincinnati Bengals (+1700) 13 (+2200) 10. Detroit Lions (+1800) 9 (+1800) 11. Denver Broncos (+2000) 10 (+1900) 12. Minnesota Vikings (+2000) 11 (+2000) 13. New England Patriots (+2200) 12 (+2000) 14. Green Bay Packers (+3500) 15 (+3000) 15. Houston Texans (+3500) 14 (+2500) 16. Dallas Cowboys (+4000) 16 (+3500) 17. Atlanta Falcons (+5500) 18 (+7500) 18. Pittsburgh Steelers (+6000) 19 (+8000) 19. Carolina Panthers (+6500) 17 (+4000) 20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8000) 22 (+10000) 21. New York Giants (+10000) 25 (+15000) 22. Cleveland Browns (+12500) 27 (+20000) 23. Washington Commanders (+12500) 21 (+10000) 24. New Orleans Saints (+15000) 24 (+12500) 25. Las Vegas Raiders (+15000) 20 (+10000) 26. Philadelphia Eagles (+22500) 23 (+12500) 27. Indianapolis Colts (+60000) 26 (+17500) 28. Los Angeles Chargers (+75000) 30 (+75000) 29. New York Jets (+75000) 29 (+35000) 30. Tennessee Titans (+100000) 31 (+100000) 31. Arizona Cardinals (+100000) 28 (+35000) 32. Miami Dolphins (+100000) 32 (+100000)

Note: All lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bills become Super Bowl favorites with 49ers, Chiefs losses

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It must be nice to be Josh Allen. Not only are you a cyborg who also happens to be married to Hailee Steinfeld, but you also now quarterback a Buffalo Bills team that is a co-favorite with the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl entering Week 8. Life must be good.

We saw the Super Bowl odds shuffle quite a bit with the 49ers and Chiefs suffering their first losses of the year. San Francisco, however, didn't take an odds hit, but rather the Bills caught up to them, even with a loss to Atlanta. That's perplexing to me in all honesty. While Brock Purdy and this Niners team is still dangerous, the injuries are starting to catch up with them. They may have traded for DeForest Buckner, but that only moves the needle so much without reinforcements coming on offense. Though the same could be said of the Bills in terms of my faith in them until they make a move to help a shockingly bad defense.

As for the Chiefs, they're another team that needs help on offense. The Seahawks exposed how reliant the offense is on Kenneth Walker III right now and, while I still do have faith in the defense under Steve Spagnuolo, they need some help around Patrick Mahomes with the Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton injuries. Even still, it was a bit harsh to see the Chiefs drop in the Super Bowl odds to the degree that they did — especially comparatively with the 49ers.

Vikings, AFC North can't get the respect they deserve

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's baffling to see the Vikings — who I will kindly remind everyone are the last undefeated team remaining in the NFL — with the 12th-best Super Bowl odds. What are we doing here? Yes, they've played a mediocre schedule up to this point and are about to run up against a gauntlet. At the same time, though, the defense under Brian Flores looks wholly and completely legit to the point that it will hold up against anyone. And while Kyler Murray and the offense certainly leave something to be desired, there's still a chance for upgrades to come. It feels asinine for this team to have the third-best odds in the NFC North.

Speaking of the North, but in the other conference, what the hell is happening with the Super Bowl odds for AFC North teams? The Cleveland Browns are in first place in the division and have the worst odds of the four teams to win the Super Bowl. The Baltimore Ravens are in last place, albeit with a 4-3 record, and have the best odds. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals obviously fall in-between, but even then, the Bengals have better odds despite being a half-game behind the Steelers in the standings.

I get it. Super Bowl odds are based on projections and models. At the same time, the Browns have outperformed those to this point and the Ravens have vastly underperformed. I'm not even saying necessarily that I wouldn't rank my favorites in the division based on my own analysis similarly to how the Super Bowl odds are shaking out right now, but I am saying that there shouldn't be a gap the size of +1200 to +12500 between the last and first-place teams, respectively, when getting to the dance and the NFL Playoffs is half the battle of winning a Super Bowl.

Cowboys dwarf Giants in Super Bowl outlook despite NFC East race

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys might have new life after dominating the rival Eagles on Monday night, but the oddsmakers would like to tell you that Dallas has always had the best outlook in the NFC East. Even at just 3-4 on the season following the victory, the Cowboys have the best Super Bowl odds by a sizable margin within the division. Part of that is the state of the Eagles and Commanders, who appear to be in a position wherein things are going to get worse before they get better this season.

At the same time, it's still a bit surprising how much of a chasm stands between the Cowboys and first-place New York Giants in terms of Super Bowl odds, +4000 to +10000. After all, not only are the G-Men firmly in the lead for the division, but they also have a head-to-head win over Dallas in the season opener under their belt. That's at least an early edge in terms of potential tiebreakers and, once again, getting to the playoffs is a key part of trying to win a Super Bowl.

Obviously, I get the idea that the Cowboys have underperformed and the Giants have overperformed so far this season. That's even an easier pill to swallow when you consider that New York just got the best performance of J.J. McCarthy's career on Sunday in a win, which is not something you should feel confident in banking on. However, this race is not decided in the slightest when it comes to the NFC East given the Cowboys' wild inconsistency and defensive issues, and you'd never know that by looking at the Super Bowl odds.