NFL TV coverage maps for Week 10: Announcer teams, broadcast schedule and more

The trade deadline has come and gone and we're set to begin the back half of the NFL season. After a lackluster Week 9, the NFL schedule has a lot more intriguing matchups to offer in Week 10, including a key NFC North clash between Green Bay and Minnesota as well as a sneaky good Seahawks-Raiders matchup that should mark the first career start for Fernando Mendoza.

What NFL action will be available in your area and who will call each game? Check out the latest TV coverage maps, courtesy of the fine folks at 506 Sports, below to find out.

NFL Week 10 TV Coverage Maps

Thursday, Nov. 12

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)

Washington Commanders (2-5-1) At New York Giants (5-2-1): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

It will be a wet Thursday night at MetLife Stadium as the Giants look to put the NFC East in a stranglehold by getting a win over the slumping Commanders. These two teams already played out the only tie of the season in Week 5 so an actual win would be beneficial for both teams this time around.

Sunday, Nov. 15

NFL International Series (FOX)

New England Patriots (5-4) Vs. Detroit Lions (6-2) (9:30 a.m. ET In Munich, Germany): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Unlike most of the Sunday morning international games, this one will get the over-the-air treatment on FOX as part of the network's NFL tripleheader. The B-crew of Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will be on the call for this important showdown of playoff contenders.

CBS (Singleheader)

NFL

Game Announcers Map Color Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) At Atlanta Falcons (3-6) Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt Red Buffalo Bills (7-1) At New York Jets (2-7) Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Green Miami Dolphins (1-7) At Indianapolis Colts (2-7) Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Orange Seattle Seahawks (5-4) At Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) (4:05 p.m. ET) Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker Blue Los Angeles Rams (5-4) At Arizona Cardinals (3-6) (4:05 p.m. ET) Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan Yellow

Week 10 will mark the third straight week that Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt are calling a Chiefs game as they head to Atlanta for their showdown against the slumping Falcons, which will go to most of the country. CBS has two 4:05 games this week, with the better one featuring Mendoza's debut against the Seahawks.

FOX (Early Window)

NFL

Game Announcers Map Color Minnesota Vikings (6-2) At Green Bay Packers (6-3) Adam Amin, Drew Brees Red Houston Texans (3-5) At Cleveland Browns (5-4) Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Blue Carolina Panthers (3-5) At New Orleans Saints (3-5) Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Green Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) At Tennessee Titans (1-7) Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth Yellow

The middle third of the FOX tripleheader will see the pivotal Vikings-Packers matchup get sent to most of the country. Texans-Browns is also an important fixture for the AFC Wild Card race but won't be seen outside of local markets.

FOX (Late Window)

San Francisco 49ers (7-1) At Dallas Cowboys (4-5): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

America's Game Of The Week is a full national broadcast for FOX as the entire country will get to see 49ers-Cowboys. Even though Dallas is not as good as their talent would indicate, the brand names involved should lead to a huge rating for FOX here.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) At Cincinnati Bengals (6-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

The best game of the weekend is on Sunday night as the Steelers and Bengals square off in Cincinnati for first place in the AFC North. Mike Tirico, who missed last Sunday night's game due to a health issue, is expected back in the booth to call his 300th career NFL game.

Monday, Nov. 16

Monday Night Football (ESPN)

Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) At Baltimore Ravens (4-5): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

This dud of a matchup came too early to be flexed out so America is stuck watching the winless Chargers take on a 4-5 Ravens' team quarterbacked by Jacoby Brissett to wrap up Week 10. This might be a good week to check out the Manningcast, which should provide prime fodder for Peyton and Eli to riff about the bad football we could be in store for, on ESPN2.