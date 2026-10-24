NFL TV coverage maps for Week 7: Announcer teams, broadcast schedule and more

While the Jalen Hurts saga is dominating headlines around football, the NFL is hoping the focus shifts back to games on the field after a low-scoring Week 6. There are a slew of good matchups on tap for the upcoming week, including critical divisional contests in the AFC and NFC North, but what matchups will be available in your area?

For all of that information, as well as who is calling each game, check out the latest breakdown of the newest NFL TV Coverage Maps. As always, we want to give a shoutout to the fine folks over at 506 Sports for taking the time to put these maps together every week.

NFL Week 7 TV Coverage Maps

Thursday, Oct. 22

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)

New England Patriots (4-2) At Chicago Bears (4-2): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

This matchup of two division winners from a year ago serves as a strong start to Week 7. There are significant injury questions for New England entering the contest as they had to place wide receiver Romeo Doubs on IR and saw several offensive linemen go down in a win over the Jets on Sunday.

Sunday, Oct. 25

NFL International Series (NFL Network)

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) At New Orleans Saints (2-4) (9:30 a.m. ET in Paris, France): Dave Pasch, Kurt Warner, Jason Kelce

Despite the political unrest in France, the NFL is proceeding with their first ever Paris game as the Saints play host to the Steelers. The main NFL Network international crew of Dave Pasch, Kurt Warner and Jason Kelce is back after getting last week's London finale off.

CBS (Singleheader)

NFL

Game Announcers Map Color Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) At Baltimore Ravens (4-2) Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt Red Indianapolis Colts (2-4) At Minnesota Vikings (5-0) Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker Blue Cleveland Browns (4-2) At Tennessee Titans (1-5) Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan Yellow Miami Dolphins (0-5) At New York Jets (2-4) Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Orange Denver Broncos (4-2) At Arizona Cardinals (2-4) (4:05 p.m. ET) Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Green

This isn't a stellar slate of games for CBS but they do have a strong AFC North matchup between Cincinnati and Baltimore that will see Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt head to Maryland for the week. The one 4:05 kickoff that CBS has is Denver and Arizona in what could be a low-scoring game.

FOX (Early Window)

NFL

Game Announcers Map Color San Francisco 49ers (6-0) At Atlanta Falcons (2-4) Kenny Albert, Greg Olsen Red New York Giants (3-2-1) At Houston Texans (2-4) Adam Amin, Drew Brees Blue Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-5) At Carolina Panthers (3-2) Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Green

The undefeated 49ers are the biggest draw in FOX's early window so most of the country will see San Francisco try to improve to 7-0 against the underachieving Falcons. The other two games, Giants-Texans and Bucs-Panthers, won't go too far outside of local markets.

FOX (Late Window)

NFL

Game Announcers Map Color Detroit Lions (3-2) At Green Bay Packers (4-2) Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Red Los Angeles Rams (2-4) At Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) Chris Myers, Jonathan Vilma Blue

The resurgent Packers take center stage in America's Game of the Week as they host the Lions in a game that is going to most of the country. The undercard is a sneaky good Rams-Raiders clash that rates as a must-win for both sides.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) At Seattle Seahawks (3-3): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

The Sunday night matchup has a lot of juice as two of the previous three Super Bowl champions face off at Lumen Field. One major subplot will be the return of Kenneth Walker to Seattle after the Super Bowl MVP bolted for riches with the Chiefs in free agency.

Monday, Oct. 26

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Dallas Cowboys (2-4) At Philadelphia Eagles (2-4): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

The struggling NFC East is guaranteed (we think) to get a win on the board here as the Cowboys and Eagles face off in Philadelphia to cap Week 7. The Manningcast is also back in action after Peyton and Eli took Week 6 off to allow Pat McAfee to debut his own alternate telecast on ESPN2.