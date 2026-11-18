I'm not going to lie to you, NFL Week 11 isn't exactly loaded with marquee matchups. Teams like the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos — you know, the contenders in this league right now — are all matched up with teams well out of the playoff race. Throw in the fact that six teams are on bye, and the schedule gets leaner. But we do have two big-time matchups with the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the New York Giants and then a huge Sunday Night Football showdown in Mexico City with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the San Francisco 49ers for NFC supremacy. But regardless of the quality of matchup, we have every game covered in our NFL picks and predictions.

We're coming off of two winning weeks in a row and are getting our mojo back. Surely a week in which there are numerous double-digit spreads with heavy and deserved favorites won't come back to haunt us. But here we go, once again delivering with NFL picks for Week 11 with predictions for every game straight-up and against the spread.

NFL Week 11 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington, quarterback Trevor Lawrence | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Week 11 Matchup Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick Colts vs. Texans (TNF) Texans Colts +11.5 Saints vs. Bears Bears Bears -11.5 Ravens vs. Panthers Panthers Panthers -2.5 Dolphins vs. Bills Bills Bills -16.5 Titans vs. Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys -7.5 Cardinals vs. Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs -15.5 Buccaneers vs. Lions Lions Buccaneers +6.5 Steelers vs. Eagles Steelers Steelers -4.5 Jets vs. Chargers Jets Jets +3.5 Raiders vs. Broncos Broncos Raiders +9.5 Jaguars vs. Giants Jaguars Jaguars -5.5 Vikings vs. 49ers (SNF) Vikings Vikings +3 Bengals vs. Commanders Bengals Bengals -5.5

2026 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 95-57 (Last week 11-3) | ATS Record: 71-78-3 (Last week 9-5)

Note: All lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Toughest NFL Week 11 prediction to make

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota Vikings (+3) vs. San Francisco 49ers – in Mexico City

Point blank, these are two of the three best teams in the NFC right now. So you throw in the fact that this game is at a neutral site in primetime and it makes it even more difficult.

Looking at these two teams, though, people are going to look at the 49ers and their high-powered offense and be intrigued by that. But the Vikings have proven that, under Brian Flores, they're capable of slowing down anyone. Heck, the Lions and Packers both found that out — even if the Detroit got the win thanks to Kyler Murray. But now Kirk Cousins is back in the fold for Minnesota and we've seen him already step in and raise the baseline of the Vikings offense substantially. Who knew getting Justin Jefferson the ball was the smart play?

It's that end of the field that ended up being my deciding factor here, though. The fact that the Vikings offense has found this new level of competency complements the defense so incredibly well. Moreover, the 49ers defense, though talented, hasn't exactly been infallible of late. So in Mexico City, give me the Vikings staying hot and establishing a foothold in the NFC.

Easiest NFL Week 11 pick on the board

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III, quarterback Caleb Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-11.5)

This feels scarily too easy. Like, have oddsmakers watched the Saints recently? This defense is struggling mightily right now and the offense isn't exactly lighting the world on fire anymore either. To add to that, the Bears have been clinical more often than not this season (the last time out against the Buccaneers where Caleb Williams couldn't stop throwing picks, notwithstanding). Now we get Ben Johnson and this team coming out of a bye where they've had time to gameplan and get healthier.

Yeah, that's all lining up pretty heavily toward Chicago for me, especially with this game being played in the Windy City. It's not that I think this game will end up being just a mauling on the Bears' part (though that's also not out of the question). The Saints should be able to score a bit. But it feels like Chicago will just have more consistent and perhaps unstopped success that will ultimately allow them to pull away handily.

The pick that probably has you scratching your head

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6.5) at Detroit Lions

Yes, I'm aware that Baker Mayfield's health is (once again) in question coming into this game. That's not me saying I have full faith in Jalon Daniels getting back into the offense, though he didn't play that poorly when he had to step in earlier in the season. What I think people are overlooking in this matchup is the fact that the Lions are coming off of the win in Munich and now have to travel back across the country and not get a bye week between games. That has happened for eight teams this season, traveling back from Europe and playing again in one week, and those teams are 2-5-1 straight-up, much less against the spread favored by more than a touchdowns.

When you then factor in losing Aidan Hutchinson last week and what that could mean for Detroit's defense — which I wasn't exactly over the moon about to begin with — there's a path here for the Bucs to keep this close. I'll still take the Lions to win straight-up, mainly because I'm a coward and understand they are the substantially better team in this matchup. However, I do think the Buccaneers keep the game within a possession when we get to the end of it.