3 NFL stars who should be on the trade block but aren’t

The NFL's 53-man roster trim-down deadline is rapidly approaching. Consequently, we've seen a flurry of transactions, whether via cuts or trades. This part of the offseason doesn't typically pertain to stars of teams, but should it?

Several high-end contributors across the league could benefit from a change of scenery; the cheese stinks in their current situations. Some are even beginning to mold and turn blue (sorry for putting that image in your head). Moving on from these players would also help the franchises that move on from them, namely those mentioned below. Yet, for whatever reason(s), they haven't been made available.

3 NFL stars who should be available via trade but surprisingly aren’t

CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns fans are well aware of Ward's extensive injury history. However, he remains a top-tier cornerback when available, is firmly in his prime and signed through 2027 at a reasonable cost. We saw the New Orleans Saints fetch a decent haul for the four-time Pro Bowler's Ohio State teammate, Marshon Lattimore, under similar circumstances last year.

Ward's $20.1 million average annual value, which ranks seventh at a position soaring in market value, could prove to be a bargain. He only missed one game in 2024 and led the league in pass deflections (68), showcasing his coverage skills. Only the Saints have a lower expected win total than the Browns entering the upcoming campaign, yet Cleveland boasts the highest payroll in football. Why not shed salary and recoup assets amid what figures to be a lengthy rebuild?

RB Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Etienne's future with the Jacksonville Jaguars was in question as soon as fourth-round rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten entered the mix. While it's not significant draft capital, it's not nothing either, especially knowing he was hand-picked by the organization's incoming regime.

Jacksonville's new general manager, James Gladstone, said that he pointed out Tuten as a "Day 3 priority" during his interview process. If that doesn't tell you how the Jaguars feel about the former Virginia Tech standout, what will? Not to mention, 2023 third-rounder Tanks Bigsby was one of the more efficient runners in the business last season and proved worthy of more opportunities.

Meanwhile, Etienne is entering the final year of his rookie deal and ostensibly getting phased out of Jacksonville's crowded backfield. Nevertheless, first-year head coach Liam Coen has shut down the speculation surrounding the 2021 No. 25 overall selection.

WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Speaking of spoiled cheese, vibes surrounding Hill and the Miami Dolphins have gotten rancid. Their relationship has seemingly taken a turn for the worse since falling to the New York Jets in Week 18 of last season. The five-time All-Pro said he's "out" in the immediate aftermath of the disappointing loss, and things haven't gotten better since.

From cryptic, random social media activity to publicly calling out the coaching staff's decision-making, Hill isn't necessarily doing damage control. He was also involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, which, unfortunately, isn't the first off-field misstep. "Cheetah" still has to regain the trust of the Dolphins' locker room, which appears to be a slow-burning process with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

With Miami oddsmakers viewing the Phins as a sub-.500 squad, what's the point of keeping Hill? His effectiveness is on the decline, failing to clear 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2019. He's a distraction and a liability. Moreover, the 31-year-old is signed through 2027 with a potential out before 2026, so now's the time to ship him off to maximize the return. Otherwise, this could quickly become an expensive sunk cost for Miami.