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Packers vs. Lions live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 7

Live match and player stats for the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions in NFL Week 7.
ByCody Williams
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Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Get your popcorn ready for the Green Bay Packers visiting the Detroit Lions in NFL Week 7. Obviously, it's always fun to see these NFC North rivals clash, but that's even more so the case this time around. For the Packers, not only has Jordan Love been lighting it up with Christian Watson and Matthew Golden in the deep passing game of late, but he now gets Josh Jacobs back in the fold for this game for the first time this season. And he's getting that while facing a Lions defense that has been woeful. But don't count out Detroit either, because even though Green Bay's defense is the better unit, they might not have answers for the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the stars for the Lions.

Put simply, this game in Week 7 could be an absolute electric factory with eye-popping stats coming up for both teams in the box score. You're not going to want to miss this one, and fans can follow along with all of the Packers vs. Lions player and game stats on Sunday with us, as well as track every play.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Packers vs. Lions player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

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